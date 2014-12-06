Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Burnley

Charlie Austin has scored 27 league goals for QPR since signing at the start of last season - 21 more than nay other player

QPR have taken 10 points from last 12 at home

The win was their first in 10 games against Burnley

Burnley's defeat was their first in five games

Charlie Austin is the leading English scorer in the top flight

Charlie Austin scored and was sent off against his former club as QPR secured a vital win over fellow strugglers Burnley to move out of the drop zone.

QPR's top scorer side-footed his eighth of the term after 74 minutes to double a lead established when Leroy Fer's shot deflected in just after the break.

QPR 2-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche says side shedding underdog tag

However, with 14 minutes remaining, Austin received a second yellow card for a challenge on Michael Keane.

But QPR held on to secure their fourth home win this season.

The victory also ended Burnley's four-match unbeaten run and left Sean Dyche' side stuck in the bottom three.

QPR seem to be building their survival hopes around their form at Loftus Road, having not taken a single point yet on their travels.

Harry Redknapp's side were again reliant on Austin - who scored the winner against bottom club Leicester a week earlier.

Charlie Austin's eventful afternoon Austin is the first player to score, provide an assist and be sent off in a Premier League game since Marc Antoine Fortune for West Bromwich Albion in April 2013. He is only the fifth player to complete this hat-trick in Premier League history. Mark Viduka, Shaun Bartlett, Fortune and QPR team-mate Bobby Zamora are the others.

The 25-year-old striker scored 46 goals in 90 games during a two-and-a-year spell with Burnley before joining Rangers at the start of last season.

And he had a hand in QPR's opening goal before settling the matter with his fifth goal in his last four home games.

Austin squared the ball for Fer to put the home side ahead with his second goal in three games.

However, the Dutchman need a slice of luck as his shot hit covering defender Ben Mee and bounced up and over Clarets' goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

QPR rely on Austin - Redknapp

Austin then showed his predatory instincts by holding his run to meet a pull-back from Mauricio Isla and slot home Rangers' second.

Having been booked four minutes earlier, the goal scorer was dismissed for throwing an arm into the face of on-loan Manchester United defender Keane.

But by then the points were out of reach for Burnley, who have still won just once away from home this season.

It could have been different, though, if the Clarets had managed to go in front after being the better side in the first half.

Rob Green twice denied them with fine saves from Scott Arfield and George Boyd, whose angled 25-yard drive was superbly touched onto a post.

Crucially for Burnley none of their best chances fell to Danny Ings, who with 26 goals last season and four this has been filling Austin's boots at Turf Moor.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp: "We have had two vital home games against Leicester and Burnley. We needed to get the six points and we managed to do that.

"We are relying on Charlie [Austin] and need one or two others to weigh in with a couple of goals. But it's great to have him getting so many goals for us."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I'm a bit disappointed. The first goal had a bit of luck from their point of view, the second wasn't so good from our point of view.

"We made chance after chance, particularly in the first half and Rob Green made one outstanding save. It might be up there with save of the season."