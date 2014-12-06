Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Sheffield United 3-0 Plymouth Argyle
-
- From the section FA Cup
Sheffield United twice scored from the spot as they beat League Two Plymouth to reach the third round of the FA Cup.
After Reuben Reid had missed a penalty for Argyle, Jose Baxter put the Blades in front from the spot following Ben Purrington's pull on Marc McNulty.
Baxter extended their lead with another penalty eight minutes later when Peter Hartley fouled Jamie Murphy.
The League One side added a third late on when McNulty flicked home Florent Cuvelier's low cross.
It could have been different had Argyle not missed the chance to take the lead early in the second-half when Reid put his penalty well over.
There was controversy for United's second penalty as the referee decided to show a yellow card to Curtis Nelson when it was meant for Hartley.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 7Flynn
- 6Basham
- 19McEveley
- 3Harris
- 11BaxterSubstituted forCuvelierat 85'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 10ScougallSubstituted forReedat 76'minutes
- 20Campbell-RyceSubstituted forMcNultyat 45'minutes
- 21Higdon
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 12McNulty
- 17McGahey
- 22Reed
- 24Turner
- 27Kennedy
- 31Khan
- 34Cuvelier
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Mellor
- 5Nelson
- 29HartleyBooked at 62mins
- 3PurringtonBooked at 54minsSubstituted forNorburnat 72'minutes
- 11BlizzardSubstituted forHarveyat 80'minutes
- 28O'Connor
- 13Kellett
- 7Alessandra
- 9Reid
- 8BantonSubstituted forCoxat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 4Cox
- 6Norburn
- 14Harvey
- 24Allen
- 25Bentley
- Referee:
- Gary Sutton
- Attendance:
- 7,348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Higdon with a cross.
Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Harvey.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Plymouth Argyle 0. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florent Cuvelier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reuben Reid.
Foul by Florent Cuvelier (Sheffield United).
Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Florent Cuvelier replaces Jose Baxter.
Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Harris.
Michael Higdon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Cox (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Higdon with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Tyler Harvey replaces Dominic Blizzard.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Foul by Michael Higdon (Sheffield United).
Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Louis Reed (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Blizzard (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Stefan Scougall.
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Kellett (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Lee Cox replaces Jason Banton.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Oliver Norburn replaces Ben Purrington.
Offside, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Plymouth Argyle 0. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) after a foul in the penalty area.