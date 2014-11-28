Michael McGovern: Hamilton Accies goalkeeper signs new deal

McGovern joined Accies in the summer

Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Michael McGovern has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

McGovern, 30, has kept clean sheets in half of his 18 appearances this season.

The former Ross County and Falkirk keeper joined Alex Neil's Accies after they won promotion to the Scottish Premiership for this season.

"The move has gone even better than I thought it would," said McGovern, who has signed up until the end of next season.

"I feel my form is not too different from what it was the last two years at Falkirk, but obviously playing in the top league I get a bit more recognition and you are under a bit more scrutiny.

"I had a couple of chances to move in the last few years and I felt I was ready to move up, but I didn't really feel I was going to get the chance for first-team football.

"When I spoke to the manager and he said he was keen for me to be his number one, that made up my mind.

"I loved my time at Falkirk and the people were really good to me and I was comfortable there, but I felt I had to challenge myself at the top level because I was turning 30 and I felt if I didn't take a chance to move up I could be pigeon-holed as being a First Division player.

"I felt I had to move sooner rather than later."