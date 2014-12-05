Fulham 0-5 Watford

Championship
Tory Deeney's treble took his tally to seven for the season

Troy Deeney reignited Watford's promotion bid with a hat-trick as the Hornets swept aside 10-man Fulham.

Watford had lost their previous four matches to slip from top of the Championship to seventh.

But Slavisa Jokanovic's side dominated at Craven Cottage, with Almen Abdi scoring twice.

Fulham were always second best and after goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli was sent off 20 minutes in, it was a case of damage limitation.

Symons on Watford defeat

Kit Symons' side had been searching for a fifth win from their last six home games.

But it never looked on the cards after Abdi opened the scoring with a free kick and Bettinelli was then dismissed for bringing down Matej Vydra as the Czech striker rounded him.

Deeney slotted the resultant spot kick past substitute keeper Gabor Kiraly - the Watford skipper's first goal in six matches - and the frontman struck again before the break when he latched on to Gianni Munari's header in the box.

Abdi scored a superb goal after the break - his powerful, curling drive from 25 yards flying into the top corner - before Deeney completed his hat-trick deep in stoppage time, racing clear to beat Kiraly.

Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic: "After a bad November we have started December better. It was very close to a perfect performance after some bad results.

"We played a fantastic game. I must be happy, I expect my players and supporters go home happy."

Fulham boss Kit Symons: "There's quite a lot we can learn from that. There is a lot of hard work and a lot of improving to be done.

"We started very poorly and Watford came out all guns blazing. We gave away a bad goal and then the sending-off makes life difficult. We had a mountain to climb."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 40BettinelliBooked at 18mins
  • 37Grimmer
  • 6Bodurov
  • 33Burn
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 8Parker
  • 21Christensen
  • 12FofanaSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
  • 10RuizSubstituted forKiralyat 19'minutes
  • 44McCormack
  • 20Rodallega

Substitutes

  • 1Kiraly
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 13Zverotic
  • 14Roberts
  • 25Dembele
  • 27Williams
  • 28Hyndman

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 15Cathcart
  • 4Angella
  • 39Bassong NguenaBooked at 77mins
  • 14Paredes
  • 3Munari
  • 8TozserSubstituted forGuédiouraat 83'minutes
  • 22Abdi
  • 21AnyaSubstituted forPudilat 86'minutes
  • 9Deeney
  • 20VydraSubstituted forForestieriat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Guédioura
  • 11Forestieri
  • 12Doyley
  • 18Pudil
  • 23Dyer
  • 24Ighalo
  • 30Bond
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
16,772

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 0, Watford 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Watford 5.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 0, Watford 5. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gianni Munari with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabor Kiraly.

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianni Munari.

Foul by Sebastien Bassong (Watford).

George Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Watford).

Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Daniel Pudil replaces Ikechi Anya.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Adlène Guédioura replaces Daniel Tözsér.

Foul by Ikechi Anya (Watford).

Jack Grimmer (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Sebastien Bassong (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sebastien Bassong (Watford).

Jack Grimmer (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Fulham. Hugo Rodallega tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Heurelho Gomes.

Attempt blocked. George Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ikechi Anya.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Troy Deeney (Watford) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Almen Abdi (Watford).

Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastien Bassong (Watford).

Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Fernando Forestieri replaces Matej Vydra.

Offside, Fulham. Gabor Kiraly tries a through ball, but Hugo Rodallega is caught offside.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ikechi Anya.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. George Williams replaces Seko Fofana.

Gabriele Angella (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lasse Vigen Christensen (Fulham).

Attempt blocked. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lasse Vigen Christensen.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Lasse Vigen Christensen.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Attempt missed. Almen Abdi (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ikechi Anya.

Attempt blocked. Ikechi Anya (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Almen Abdi.

Foul by Gabriele Angella (Watford).

Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

