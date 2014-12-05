Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Blyth Spartans 2.
FA Cup: Hartlepool United v Blyth Spartans
-
Jarrett Rivers became part of FA Cup folklore by scoring in the 90th minute to send non-league Blyth Spartans through to the third round at the expense of League Two side Hartlepool.
Rivers, 21 - who works in his mother's newsagent - broke forward on the right, produced a lovely step-over in the box before firing in a low angled shot that beat the reach of Scott Flinders.
It sparked jubilant scenes as the scorer was engulfed by his team-mates, while some of the 1,111 Spartans fans that travelled the 40 miles down the north east coast ran on, overwhelmed with emotion in front of the BBC TV cameras.
However, the goalmouth drama was far from over as Hartlepool, bottom of League Two, mounted one last foray forward and came within inches of keeping alive their Cup hopes when Matthew Bates's strike came off the crossbar.
But the Northumberland club, three divisions and 65 places below their opponents, survived the six minutes of stoppage time to add 2014-15 to 1972, 1978 and 2009 in the list of times they have reached the third-round proper.
And if they reproduce the heart and guts on display at Victoria Park then perhaps English football's seventh tier side could emulate their exploits of 36 years ago when they reached the fifth round.
Blyth hero Rivers said afterwards: "I'm living off that goal for the rest of my life", while his manager Tom Wade told BBC Sport the victory was "written in the stars".
Jonathan Franks's header gave Hartlepool a deserved lead for their first-half domination, before Stephen Turnbull levelled after the break for a rejuvenated Blyth, with an excellent free-kick that found the keeper's top right.
"I said to the lads if we can stay in this game, these lads are getting beat week in and week out, and we have a chance," said Turnbull, who is doing an apprenticeship with a ferry company.
"They are expected to batter us but we hung in there, sneaked a goal and got the other. We have an honest bunch of lads, everyone grafts. We are just buzzing."
Blyth are ball number 52 in the hat for Monday's draw, when all the Premier League teams enter the competition. The draw will be televised live on BBC Two, 19:00 GMT.
Rivers' late, late strike was heartbreak for the League Two's basement side.
They created several chances in the first 45 minutes. Aside from Franks' goal - converted from Neil Austin's cross - Sidney Schmeltz had a header brilliantly saved by Peter Jeffries, while Harewood found the side-netting and Austin had two shots blocked.
|How many miles have Blyth covered?
|Evo-Stick Northern Premier side Blyth Spartans are three divisions and 65 places below League Two.
|The most famous member of Spartans' 1977-78 team [which reached the fifth round] Alan Shoulder, who went on to play for Newcastle, spent three years with Hartlepool at the end of his career.
|This was manager Tom Wade's 100th match in charge of Blyth.
|Blyth have covered 1,184 miles in the FA Cup this season after being drawn away in four out of their five FA Cup ties.
Pools were also denied when Harewood's strike at 1-1 was ruled not to have fully crossed the line - TV replays proved inconclusive.
"In the first half we were pretty good but didn't take our opportunities," said their manager Paul Murray.
"The second half was diabolical. There was no fight, no passion, we thought we had it won. That's been the story in the league as well. There were angry words exchanged in the dressing room."
His opposite number Tom Wade added: "We tried to keep the players calm at half-time. We knew we would have a few chances and if we could stay in the game after 60 minutes we would turn them over.
"We have a very young side, they are a brilliant set of lads, their attitude is fantastic. It is a great night and I am so proud."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 2Austin
- 24Lanzoni
- 4Bates
- 20Jones
- 8Walker
- 16Featherstone
- 14Woods
- 7Franks
- 9Harewood
- 27SchmeltzSubstituted forComptonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 11Compton
- 13Maxted
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 23Smith
- 29Campbell
Blyth Spartans
- 1Jeffries
- 2Nicholson
- 5Buddle
- 4Hutchinson
- 3Watson
- 8HawkinsSubstituted forMullenat 67'minutes
- 6Turnbull
- 7Rivers
- 10WadeSubstituted forRichardsonat 76'minutes
- 11DaleSubstituted forWearmouthat 90+3'minutes
- 9MaguireBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 12Wearmouth
- 14Dixon
- 15Mullen
- 16Parker
- 17Richardson
- 18Hooks
- 19Harrison
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 3,735
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Blyth Spartans 2.
Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Compton with a headed pass.
Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Richardson (Blyth Spartans).
Foul by Jack Compton (Hartlepool United).
Jarrett Rivers (Blyth Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Michael Richardson (Blyth Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blyth Spartans. Arran Wearmouth replaces Robert Dale.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Blyth Spartans 2. Jarrett Rivers (Blyth Spartans) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Turnbull.
Corner, Blyth Spartans. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Foul by Jack Compton (Hartlepool United).
Alex Nicholson (Blyth Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Richardson (Blyth Spartans).
Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Daniel Maguire (Blyth Spartans) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Maguire (Blyth Spartans).
Attempt missed. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Compton with a cross.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Peter Jeffries.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Turnbull (Blyth Spartans).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Richardson (Blyth Spartans).
Substitution
Substitution, Blyth Spartans. Michael Richardson replaces Matthew Wade.
Attempt missed. Stephen Turnbull (Blyth Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Compton replaces Sidney Schmeltz.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Alex Nicholson (Blyth Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sidney Schmeltz (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Nicholson (Blyth Spartans).
Substitution
Substitution, Blyth Spartans. Damen Mullen replaces Daniel Hawkins.
Attempt saved. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brad Walker with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Foul by Dan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Jarrett Rivers (Blyth Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.