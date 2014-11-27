Tottenham: Europa League tie halted after three pitch invasions

The score was 0-0 when play was suspended shortly before half-time

Three pitch intruders were arrested after interrupting Tottenham's Europa League home match against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

The separate incidents at White Hart Lane all occurred during the first half, with the third leading to a 10-minute suspension in the match.

"Three pitch invaders have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries," Tottenham tweeted.

Governing body Uefa is expected to review the disturbances.

Ukrainian referee Yevhen Aranovskiy called players and staff off the pitch in the 41st minute of the Group C game, with the score 0-0.

After the first two incidents, Uefa officials spoke to the fourth official, but the third incident prompted Aranovskiy to suspend play.

The three men appeared to be wearing similar t-shirts, leading to speculation that it was an advertising stunt.

Spurs eventually won the match 1-0 to secure their place in the knockout stage.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the incidents: "I am very disappointed. I know the club will make a statement to explain the situation but I am personally disappointed."

Goalscorer Benjamin Stambouli added: "It's not very easy, it's always complicated. We had five minutes in the changing room and after we came back it was not easy but we had to be professional and focus."

BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent Richard Conway: "Uefa's control and disciplinary body are highly likely to review the three 'sponsored' pitch invasions at White Hart Lane tonight. It leaves Tottenham facing the prospect of a financial and/or sporting punishment. "Any announcement on a disciplinary hearing will only come after the referee's report has been reviewed by Uefa. "It's thought Niklas Bendtner's punishment at Euro 2012 - after the Danish striker revealed the logo of an Irish bookmaker on his underwear after scoring a goal - could provide a benchmark if any sanction is eventually applied. "Bendtner was fined €100,000 (£79,000) and banned for one game by the European confederation for the incident."