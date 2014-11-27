Fifa rankings: Northern Ireland drop four places to 47th

Paul Papp celebrates after scoring of his goals in Romania's 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on 14 November

Northern Ireland have dropped four places to 47th in the latest Fifa rankings after the Euro 2016 qualifier 2-0 defeat by Romania on 14 November.

In October, they rose 28 places to 43rd spot after their qualifying wins over the Faroe Islands and Greece.

As recently as August, Northern Ireland were 95th in the rankings.

The Republic of Ireland remain in 61st place following their 1-0 qualifier defeat by Scotland and 4-1 friendly win over the United States.

Northern Ireland's highest ever position in the rankings was 27th spot which they occupied in August 2007 and from April to June 2009.

Their lowest ranking was 129th which they plummeted to in September 2012 seven months into Michael O'Neill's reign.