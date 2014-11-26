York City: Diego De Girolamo re-signs on youth loan deal

De Girolamo is an Italy Under-20 international

York City have re-signed Sheffield United teenager Diego De Girolamo on a youth loan until 4 January.

The Italy Under-20 forward, 19, scored three goals in four games for the Minstermen in an initial one-month deal in October, but was recalled to Bramall Lane as injury cover.

However, Blades boss Nigel Clough has now agreed to let him return to York.

"He's a quality player and it's great to have him back at York City," manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York.

"I'm absolutely delighted, I think every other club would be pleased.

Wilcox, who has been in charge at Bootham Crescent since mid-October, also praised the communication between Clough and the club regarding De Girolamo's spell.

"I had a chat with him (De Girolamo) and also had a good chat with Nigel Clough regarding his situation and he's been really helpful," Wilcox said.

"Great credit to Nigel as he's kept me informed all throughout this situation and he's allowed us to take Diego back which is really pleasing."