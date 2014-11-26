Brendan Rodgers has three weeks to save job, says Bruce Grobbelaar

Media playback is not supported on this device Bruce Grobbelaar: Simon Mignolet is the problem at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has three weeks to save his job, according to ex-Reds goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar.

Liverpool, who are 12th in the Premier League, have lost every game in November in all competitions.

"If he doesn't do anything in another three weeks, I think the Americans [owners Fenway Sports Group] could do something about it," Grobbelaar said.

"I have always backed Brendan Rodgers but quite frankly, lately, I am starting to slip away."

Liverpool have not won a game since defeating Swansea City in the League Cup on 28 October.

They are also winless in four matches in the Premier League, during which time they have drawn at home to Hull City and suffered successive defeats by Newcastle United,Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's defeats in November 1 Nov: 1-0 v Newcastle United (Premier League, A) 4 Nov: 1-0 v Real Madrid (Champions League, A) 8 Nov: 2-1 v Chelsea (Premier League, H) 23 Nov: 3-1 v Crystal Palace (Premier League, A)

Grobbelaar, who won six league titles with Liverpool from 1984-1991, claims goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is one of the main reasons Liverpool are struggling.

Mignolet has made 31 saves this season, with two clean sheets from 12 Premier League matches

"He doesn't command his area," the 57-year-old Grobbelaar told BBC World Service Sport.

"I've likened Mignolet to worse than Dracula because at least Dracula comes out of his coffin now and then. He seems to stay on his line and that's it. That whole area, not just the six-yard area, is the goalkeeper's.

"I would give Brad Jones a chance to see if he can come to the party and put Mignolet on the bench. Then in the January window I am going to find a goalkeeper who can come in and shore up the back."

Liverpool's next five 26 Nov: v Ludogorets (Champions League, A) 29 Nov: v Stoke City (Premier League, H) 2 Dec: v Leicester City (Premier League, A) 6 Dec: v Sunderland (Premier League, H) 9 Dec: v FC Basel (Champions League, H)

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League table last season, two points behind champions Manchester City.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 27, was sold to Barcelona in the summer and England forward Daniel Sturridge, 25, has made only three appearances this season because of injury problems.

"Any team that lets in 50 goals should never be in second position in the first place," Grobbelaar said. "That was masked and brushed over because of the brilliance of Suarez and Sturridge, scoring you so many goals."

"You have got to shore up the back. Get yourself someone in goal who can actually only let in 30 goals a season, or fewer than 30 goals."