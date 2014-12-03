Premier League
Chelsea3Tottenham0

Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

By Marc Higginson

BBC Sport

Didier Drogba &amp; Branislav Ivanovic
Didier Drogba now has five goals this season
  • Chelsea remain six points clear at top
  • Hazard nets seventh of season, Drogba fifth
  • Spurs have not won in 23 PL games at Stamford Bridge
  • Chelsea record fourth successive clean sheet

Didier Drogba inspired Chelsea to a win over Tottenham to maintain the Blues' six-point lead at the top of the table.

Tottenham missed two good chances early on - Harry Kane hitting the bar then dragging a shot wide - and Chelsea went ahead when Eden Hazard finished sweetly following a one-two with Drogba.

The striker, who replaced the suspended Diego Costa, then netted with a low shot following a Hugo Lloris mistake.

Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho pleased with Chelsea spirit

Substitute Loic Remy completed the win with a smart finish from 12 yards.

Victory means Chelsea are unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions, equalling a club record.

And there was plenty to admire about the Blues, who once again turned on the style for 10 first-half minutes to blow away their second-best opponents.

Tottenham, who are still without a win at Stamford Bridge since 1990, could not deal with the sublime skill of Hazard, the power and physicality of Drogba and the rampaging runs down the right from full-back Branislav Ivanovic.

Perhaps more pertinently, though, Jose Mourinho's men did it all without leading scorer Costa and, in the second half, minus Gary Cahill who suffered a head injury during an early clash with Jan Vertonghen.

But it might have been so different if Tottenham had taken their early chances.

Vertonghen had already headed over the bar when Kane rattled the woodwork with a header from Aaron Lennon's right-wing cross.

Moments later, the forward picked up on Cahill's mistake, drove forward into the box but took one touch too many and flashed his angled shot across the face of goal.

Those misses proved costly when Chelsea stunned the visitors with a quick one-two which all but killed the game as a contest.

We played better than Blues - Pochettino

First, Hazard rifled a left-footed shot beyond Lloris after being played in by Drogba.

Then, three minutes later, Lloris directed a goal-kick straight to Hazard. He passed to Oscar, who in turn fed Drogba and the Ivorian striker hammered the ball past the French keeper.

Chelsea completely bossed the second half - Cesc Fabregas pulling the strings - and it was no surprise when Remy made it three by getting goal-side of Vertonghen, who had a night to forget, before cutting inside and placing a shot beyond Lloris.

Spurs registered only their second effort on target in injury time, but Thibaut Courtois was not to be denied a fourth consecutive clean sheet as he acrobatically saved Nacer Chadli's shot.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "We played against a very good team and they showed that during some periods in the game.

"They started better than us and should have scored before us, but after our first goal our team became more stable and confident and we controlled the game.

"I'm really happy with the points, performance and spirit of the players. It's too heavy a result, though, for Tottenham."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We're very disappointed because we created some chances to score and after we conceded in Chelsea's first action, the game changed. After two or three minutes we made a mistake and they scored again.

"But I want to congratulate my players because they were brave in the second half. Today you could see that we have a very young squad who need games.

"It's not because of that we lost. Chelsea were just very clinical in front of goal."

Loic Remy, Chelsea
Loic Remy scored his third goal of the season after replacing Didier Drogba
Harry Kane, Spurs
Tottenham's Harry Kane hit the bar with a header inside the first 10 minutes
Nemanja Matic, Chelsea
Chelsea's Nemanja Matic picked up his fifth booking of the season and is now suspended for their next match
Jose Mourinho, Chelsea
Chelsea have won 29 of their last 35 home games in the Premier League

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 24CahillSubstituted forZoumaat 46'minutes
  • 26Terry
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 4FàbregasSubstituted forMikelat 76'minutes
  • 21MaticBooked at 50mins
  • 22Willian
  • 8Oscar
  • 10E Hazard
  • 11DrogbaSubstituted forRemyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Zouma
  • 12Mikel
  • 14Schürrle
  • 17Salah
  • 18Remy

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 6ChirichesBooked at 49mins
  • 21Fazio
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 33Davies
  • 38MasonSubstituted forPaulinhoat 58'minutes
  • 42Bentaleb
  • 7LennonSubstituted forChadliat 58'minutes
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forSoldadoat 74'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 18Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Kaboul
  • 8Paulinho
  • 9Soldado
  • 13Vorm
  • 15Dier
  • 16Naughton
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
41,518

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oscar (Chelsea).

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur).

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Offside, Chelsea. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Loïc Remy is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Willian (Chelsea) because of an injury.

Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.

Hand ball by Loïc Remy (Chelsea).

Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by John Terry.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Roberto Soldado replaces Erik Lamela.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 3, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Didier Drogba.

Attempt saved. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Ryan Mason.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Aaron Lennon.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Booking

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Booking

Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur).

