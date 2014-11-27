Match ends, Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.
Celtic 1-3 Salzburg
-
- From the section Football
- Celtic progress as runners-up from Group D
- Alan double for Salzburg inside 13 minutes
- Stefan Johansen on target for Celtic
- Stoppage-time goal from Naby Keita as Salzburg win group
Celtic qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League despite falling to defeat at home to Salzburg.
Salzburg's win secured the Austrian's top spot in Group D, with Alan scoring twice in the first-half and Naby Keita adding another late on.
Celtic's riposte came from Stefan Johansen and they played more assuredly after the break, but they were undone by Salzburg's initial zeal.
Astra defeat Dynamo Zagreb in Romania to ensure Celtic finished second.
Celtic were immediately swamped. If Ronny Deila had not been so grim-faced and concerned at the alarming lack of resistance amongst his own players, he would have admired Salzburg's accomplishment.
The visitors were everything the Celtic manager would wish his own side could be: swift of thought and movement, incisive, quick and precise in their passing, and capable of winning the ball back effectively. The home side were overwhelmed.
Salzburg came into the game as the highest scorers in the competition and the effectiveness of their attack was clear.
There was an element of good fortune about the early goal. Massimo Bruno's shot was deflected in an arc over the Celtic defence, with the ball dropping to Alan inside the area, with the striker prodding a volley into the net.
Martin Hinteregger's header demanded a sharp save from Craig Gordon, but the visitors could not be contained.
Four minutes after opening the scoring, Alan added a second. He was a lithe, elusive figure up front, and the Celtic defenders were leaden footed in comparison.
When Andre Ramalho headed a corner on, Alan reacted first and converted from close range.
There was almost a third, when the impressive Jonathan Soriano swept in a free-kick, but as Gordon correctly realised the referee had awarded an indirect set piece.
With Salzburg playing a narrow formation, they could command the midfield, but that also left Celtic with hope on the flanks. It took 30 minutes for a foray to become meaningful, but when Emilio Izaguirre hurled in a cross from the left Johansen finished crisply and accurately.
The goal revived the Celtic support and brought renewed purpose to the home side. It was clear why Salzburg have such an impressive European record though, because they were unfazed. They kept their poise but also their sense of adventure, and one counter-attack took just three quick passes to cover the length of the field.
Celtic were more composed after the interval. They lacked a cutting edge, though, which prompted some fans to holler for James Forrest to be brought on. The sense was that if the game was to be rescued, Celtic needed to be more threatening.
There was a reminder, too, of the danger the visitors still carried. A break upfield saw Soriano and Bruno exchange passes, but the former finished weakly from the edge of the area, sending the ball trundling wide.
Salzburg were capable of a casual aplomb, but they could also be unnerved. Celtic came close when Leigh Griffiths saw a header from Izaguirre's cross saved, but the equaliser wouldn't come.
Instead, the substitute Keita added a third with a header after a Salzburg counter attack.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 26Gordon
- 2Matthews
- 4Ambrose
- 5van Dijk
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 21MulgrewSubstituted forTonevat 74'minutes
- 42McGregorSubstituted forForrestat 67'minutes
- 25JohansenBooked at 34mins
- 10StokesSubstituted forCommonsat 67'minutes
- 28Griffiths
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 12Scepovic
- 15Commons
- 24Zaluska
- 27Tonev
- 33Kayal
- 49Forrest
RB Salzburg
- 31Gulacsi
- 4AnkersenSubstituted forSchweglerat 80'minutes
- 5Ramalho
- 36Hinteregger
- 2SchmitzBooked at 39mins
- 13Ilsanker
- 24Leitgeb
- 44Kampl
- 77BrunoSubstituted forKeitaat 71'minutes
- 27Borges de Carvalho
- 26SorianoSubstituted forSabitzerat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Schwegler
- 7Sabitzer
- 8Keita
- 33Walke
- 41Laimer
- 45Caleta-Car
- Referee:
- Halis Özkahya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3.
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 3. Naby Keita (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Christian Schwegler replaces Peter Ankersen.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christoph Leitgeb following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emilio Izaguirre with a cross.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Stefan Ilsanker tries a through ball, but Alan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Jonatan Soriano.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aleksandar Tonev replaces Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Naby Keita replaces Massimo Bruno.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Callum McGregor.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Kris Commons replaces Anthony Stokes.
Foul by Peter Ankersen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Attempt missed. Jonatan Soriano (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Massimo Bruno.
Foul by Jonatan Soriano (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Efe Ambrose (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic) because of an injury.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Kampl (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.