QPR midfielder Sandro sidelined until new year with knee injury

Sandro joined QPR from Tottenham on transfer deadline day

QPR have confirmed midfielder Sandro will be out until at least the new year with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old was injured in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday and was substituted after 61 minutes.

"Sandro took a bad knock to his right knee, and has suffered damage to his medial ligaments," club doctor Peter Florida said on the club's website.

QPR confirmed the injury is not related to a previous anterior cruciate ligament problem.

Sandro joined QPR on transfer deadline day from Tottenham in a deal which reunited him with former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp.

He has made eight Premier League appearances since his arrival at Loftus Road.