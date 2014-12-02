Match ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 3.
Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool
-
- From the section Football
- Liverpool up to eighth after back-to-back league wins
- Bottom club Leicester two points from safety
- Leicester finish with 10 men after Morgan sent off
Steven Gerrard scored on his return to the Liverpool starting line-up as they came from behind to beat Leicester.
The Premier League's bottom club led when Leonardo Ulloa's shot hit a post and ricocheted into the net off the head of keeper Simon Mignolet.
But Adam Lallana scored on the half-volley, before Gerrard hit home from a poor Wes Morgan clearance.
Morgan was then sent off for a foul on Lambert before Jordan Henderson sealed a deserved Reds win.
Former Nottingham Forest defender Morgan can have few complaints after wrestling the Liverpool striker to the floor soon after gifting Gerrard his goal.
The Liverpool skipper, who is mulling over a new contract offer, had been left out of the starting line-up for Saturday's 1-0 home win over Stoke, raising speculation about his Anfield future.
But the 34-year-old looked refreshed and reinvigorated as he led his team to their first league away win since 19 October.
Liverpool side move up to eighth in the Premier League table, while Leicester remain bottom, two points from safety and without a win in nine top-flight games.
|Steven Gerrard back to his best?
|Gerrard scored his first Premier League goal against Leicester City, in his seventh game against them
|Only two of Gerrard's last 19 Premier League goals have come from open play
|No English footballer has scored more Premier League goals in 2014 than Gerrard
|Against Leicester, Gerrard scored from open play, was at the heart of the third goal and had a penalty appeal turned down
It started well for the Foxes thanks to Reds keeper Mignolet.
The Belgian's form has been a talking point during Liverpool's disjointed start to the season and he did little to silence his critics at a sell-out King Power Stadium.
The 26-year-old was fortunate to escape after a casual clearance landed at the feet of Esteban Cambiasso. Luckily for him, the Argentina midfielder fired wastefully wide 25 yards in front of an open net.
Yet Liverpool were behind two minutes later, Ulloa's shot from a tight angle hitting the post before deflecting in off the back of Mignolet's head after Jamie Vardy's initial shot had been cleared off the line by Martin Skrtel.
Fortunately for the Reds, Leicester's defence was equally as bad.
The visitors were level as Lallana dispatched a left-foot half-volley low past Kasper Schmeichel's left after Morgan, under pressure from Lambert, had inadvertently headed the ball into the former Southampton's player's path.
There was little to choose between the sides before Gerrard fired home after Morgan's poor clearance from Raheem Sterling's cross gifted the midfielder his first goal since 27 September.
Morgan was then shown a straight red card for wrestling Lambert to the floor.
Leicester went close to equalising when Cambiasso's goal-bound shot hit team-mate Vardy, before Gerrard had a penalty appeal turned down following a challenge from Schmeichel after being put clean through.
But Schmeichel's error sealed the points, Gerrard again at the heart of it all.
The former England international's low cross was deflected by the goalkeeper, Sterling latching onto the rebound and brilliantly back-heeling the ball into the path of Henderson to slot into an open goal.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de Laet
- 27Wasilewski
- 5MorganBooked at 63mins
- 3KoncheskySubstituted forAlbrightonat 80'minutes
- 26Mahrez
- 8James
- 19Cambiasso
- 15SchluppBooked at 75mins
- 23Ulloa
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 10King
- 11Albrighton
- 12Hamer
- 18Moore
- 24Knockaert
- 39Wood
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 19ManquilloSubstituted forMorenoat 45'minutes
- 37Skrtel
- 4K Touré
- 2Johnson
- 14Henderson
- 21Leiva
- 20LallanaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAllenat 70'minutes
- 8GerrardBooked at 65mins
- 31SterlingSubstituted forLovrenat 90+5'minutes
- 9Lambert
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 6Lovren
- 10Coutinho
- 18Moreno
- 23Can
- 24Allen
- 50Markovic
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 32,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Liverpool 3.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Dejan Lovren replaces Raheem Sterling.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ritchie de Laet.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Liverpool 3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt blocked. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Paul Konchesky.
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Alberto Moreno (Liverpool).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Booking
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces Adam Lallana.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (Liverpool).