Match ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.
Juventus 2-1 Torino
-
- From the section European Football
A stunning stoppage-time strike from Andrea Pirlo continued Juventus' domination of their local derby with Torino and extended their winning home run in Serie A to 25 games.
The midfielder, 35, lashed home as the league leaders survived Stephan Lichtsteiner's late sending-off.
Arturo Vidal had put the champions ahead with a twice-taken penalty early on.
But Bruno Peres levelled with a superb goal that looked set to earn a point.
Juventus remain three points clear after Roma beat Inter Milan 4-2 later on Sunday.
It was a 15th win in 17 unbeaten games for Juventus against their Turin rivals.
Torino looked more likely to go on and end a winless run in the fixture dating back to 1995 as they pressed for a late goal following Lichtsteiner's dismissal.
But Pirlo's class shone through in the final moments as the Italy international drilled the ball home from 25 yards out.
Juventus had gone ahead in the 15th minute when Omar El Kaddouri handled a Pirlo free-kick and Vidal converted from the spot after being ordered to re-take his effort because of encroachment into the penalty area.
Torino recovered from that setback when Brazilian Peres, 24, a summer signing from Santos, dispossessed Paul Pogba on the edge of his own penalty area before racing the length of the pitch and crashing in an angled drive off the inside of the far post.
It was Torino's first goal against Juventus for 12 years and the visitors almost went ahead in the second half through their top scorer Fabio Quagliarella.
The former Juventus striker slid an effort just wide before defender Lichtsteiner was dismissed in the 78th minute for a second booking and Pirlo handed Torino a painful seventh defeat of the season.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 30Storari
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 78mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 33Evra
- 21Pirlo
- 8MarchisioSubstituted forPereyraat 64'minutes
- 6PogbaBooked at 60mins
- 23Vidal
- 10TévezSubstituted forOgbonnaat 83'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forMorataat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ogbonna
- 7Pepe
- 9Morata
- 11Coman
- 12Giovinco
- 34Rubinho
- 37Pereyra
- 38Mattiello
- 77Audero
Torino
- 1Gillet
- 19Maksimovic
- 25GlikBooked at 17mins
- 24MorettiBooked at 90mins
- 33da Silva Peres
- 20VivesSubstituted forBenassiat 53'minutes
- 14GazziBooked at 46mins
- 7El KaddouriSubstituted forSánchez Miñoat 90+2'minutes
- 36Darmian
- 22AmauriBooked at 71mins
- 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forLarrondoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Molinaro
- 5Bovo
- 6Pérez Minguez
- 8Farnerud
- 9Larrondo
- 13Castellazzi
- 17Martinez
- 18Jansson
- 21Silva
- 28Sánchez Miño
- 30Padelli
- 94Benassi
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 38,899
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Torino 1.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Torino 1. Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Juan Sánchez Miño replaces Omar El Kaddouri.
Booking
Emiliano Moretti (Torino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Emiliano Moretti (Torino).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Attempt saved. Omar El Kaddouri (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Attempt missed. Andrea Pirlo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amauri (Torino).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.
Hand ball by Marcelo Larrondo (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Carlos Tévez.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Gazzi (Torino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Peres with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Torino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar El Kaddouri.
Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Torino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar El Kaddouri.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Omar El Kaddouri.
Attempt missed. Bruno Peres (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Omar El Kaddouri.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Omar El Kaddouri (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Roberto Pereyra tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marcelo Larrondo (Torino) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Juventus).
Amauri (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Marcelo Larrondo replaces Fabio Quagliarella.
Booking
Amauri (Torino) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amauri (Torino).
Booking
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Foul by Patrice Evra (Juventus).
Bruno Peres (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Tévez (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Andrea Pirlo.
Attempt blocked. Omar El Kaddouri (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Peres.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).