Juventus 2-1 Torino

Andrea Pirlo scores Juventus' late winner in the derby against Torino

A stunning stoppage-time strike from Andrea Pirlo continued Juventus' domination of their local derby with Torino and extended their winning home run in Serie A to 25 games.

The midfielder, 35, lashed home as the league leaders survived Stephan Lichtsteiner's late sending-off.

Arturo Vidal had put the champions ahead with a twice-taken penalty early on.

But Bruno Peres levelled with a superb goal that looked set to earn a point.

Juventus remain three points clear after Roma beat Inter Milan 4-2 later on Sunday.

It was a 15th win in 17 unbeaten games for Juventus against their Turin rivals.

Torino looked more likely to go on and end a winless run in the fixture dating back to 1995 as they pressed for a late goal following Lichtsteiner's dismissal.

But Pirlo's class shone through in the final moments as the Italy international drilled the ball home from 25 yards out.

Juventus had gone ahead in the 15th minute when Omar El Kaddouri handled a Pirlo free-kick and Vidal converted from the spot after being ordered to re-take his effort because of encroachment into the penalty area.

Torino recovered from that setback when Brazilian Peres, 24, a summer signing from Santos, dispossessed Paul Pogba on the edge of his own penalty area before racing the length of the pitch and crashing in an angled drive off the inside of the far post.

It was Torino's first goal against Juventus for 12 years and the visitors almost went ahead in the second half through their top scorer Fabio Quagliarella.

The former Juventus striker slid an effort just wide before defender Lichtsteiner was dismissed in the 78th minute for a second booking and Pirlo handed Torino a painful seventh defeat of the season.

Paul Pogba was one of three former Manchester United players in the Juventus side

Arturo Vidal's penalty was the Chile international's fourth goal of the season

Goalkeeper Marco Storari, 37, got a rare start for Juventus in place of Gianluigi Buffon but could not keep out Bruno Peres' stunning goal for Torino

Bruno Peres celebrates his first Serie A goal but it was not enough to earn a point for Torino