Cheika and Sexton on Dublin clash

Former Leinster coach Michael Cheika says he has had little time for catching up with old friends as he prepares his team for Saturday's Test against Ireland.

Cheika, who guided the Irish province to Heineken Cup glory in 2009, said he was concentrating on preparing for the match at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland fly-half Jonathan Sexton, who played under Cheika at Leinster, also looked ahead to another tough international match.