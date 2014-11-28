Sheffield United 1-1 Notts County

Defender Mike Edwards rejoined Notts from Carlisle in August

Sheffield United and Notts County shared the spoils at Bramall Lane.

Mike Edwards opened the scoring with his first goal since returning to the Notts in the summer, heading home Gary Jones' corner at the back post.

The hosts stepped up a gear after the break and Roy Carroll saved from Jamie Murphy and also denied Chris Basham.

After Stephen McLaughlin missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from close range, Murphy headed in a Robert Harris cross to earn the hosts a point.

The draw for Sheffield United moves them four points behind second-placed Swindon, but they are now eight points behind leaders Bristol City who won 3-0 at Peterborough.

Notts, who preserved their unbeaten away league record, remain a point behind the Blades in sixth and three clear of seventh-placed Rochdale.