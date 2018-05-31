York City goalkeeper Michael Ingham is left red-faced after his decision to go upfield for an attacking corner backfires.

Ingham made the foray forward as York looked for a last-gasp equaliser in their FA Cup first-round replay at AFC Wimbledon.

But the Dons won possession, leaving striker Matt Tubbs to put the ball into an empty net for his second of the night and a 3-1 victory for the home side.

