BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale 2-1 Northampton highlights

Rochdale 2-1 Northampton

  • From the section FA Cup

Rochdale produce a superb comeback as they score twice in the last five minutes to beat Northampton 2-1 and secure their place in the FA Cup second round.

Ivan Toney's glancing header from Darren Carter's free-kick put the visitors into a fourth-minute lead.

Reuben Noble-Lazarus's smart finish into the top corner levelled, before Olly Lancashire met Michael Rose's cross for a last-minute winner.

Dale face the winner of Wednesday's Aldershot v Portsmouth replay.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rochdale 2-1 Northampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

World Cup countdown: Senegal stun champions France - 2002

Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western Conference title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired