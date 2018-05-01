BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mansfield 1-1 Concord Rangers highlights
Mansfield 1-1 Concord Rangers
- From the section FA Cup
Jordan Chiedozie's spectacular 30-yard strike secures Conference South side Concord Rangers a home replay with Mansfield in the FA Cup first round.
Chiedozie, son of the former Tottenham and Notts County winger John, scored the wonder goal which sealed a 1-1 draw at Field Mill.
His effort came just 51 seconds after Danny Glozier had headed past his own keeper to put Mansfield into the lead.
The two sides now face a first-round replay, with the winners away to Cambridge United in the second round.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired