Jack Butland: Derby County extend Stoke goalkeeper's loan

Jack Butland has conceded six goals in his five appearances so far for Derby County

Derby County have extended England Under-21 goalkeeper Jack Butland's loan deal from Stoke City by seven days.

The 21-year-old has kept two clean sheets in five appearances for Steve McClaren's side since initially joining for one-month on 20 October.

The former Birmingham City player, who has played twice for Stoke this season, will now be available for Derby's trip to fifth-placed Watford on Saturday.

Derby's first-choice keeper Lee Grant suffered an ankle injury in October.