Grimsby Town 3-1 Woking

Lenell John-Lewis took his tally for the season to 11 with a double against Woking

Grimsby closed the gap on Conference leaders Barnet as they bounced back from defeat to Kidderminster by beating fellow high-flyers Woking.

Craig Disley's looping header from Carl Magnay's deep cross put the hosts ahead after the Cards lost Jake Cole and Scott Rendell to first-half injuries.

Lenell John-Lewis's simple header made it 2-0 as Jon-Paul Pittman teed him up.

Woking hit back as Dean Morgan curled in, but John-Lewis tapped home Nathan Arnold's pass to seal Grimsby's win.

The Mariners remain second in the league table but have cut Barnet's lead from nine to six points after the Bees lost 2-1 late on at Bristol Rovers.

Woking stay in the play-off spots, but drop two places to fifth as the Pirates and Macclesfield both won to go above them.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I wouldn't say we needed a win. It was nice to get one after Saturday and that was the challenge thrown down to the players.

"But, as I said on Saturday, if we had not got the result tonight, it's not the end of the world but it's nice to get the win.

"That performance tonight wasn't particularly better than Saturday. It was maybe a little bit more professional but we scored goals at good times."

Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"Whatever way you look at it, I think we've conceded goals tonight which we'll be disappointed about in every way.

"It is frustrating when you give the last goal away and those goals we did concede tonight were self-inflicted.

"To see the display what I've seen - from the poorest Grimsby team I've ever seen up here - and I mean that.

"They were there to be taken tonight and we haven't done that, which is disappointing."