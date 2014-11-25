Match ends, Grimsby Town 3, Woking 1.
Grimsby Town 3-1 Woking
- From the section Conference
Grimsby closed the gap on Conference leaders Barnet as they bounced back from defeat to Kidderminster by beating fellow high-flyers Woking.
Craig Disley's looping header from Carl Magnay's deep cross put the hosts ahead after the Cards lost Jake Cole and Scott Rendell to first-half injuries.
Lenell John-Lewis's simple header made it 2-0 as Jon-Paul Pittman teed him up.
Woking hit back as Dean Morgan curled in, but John-Lewis tapped home Nathan Arnold's pass to seal Grimsby's win.
The Mariners remain second in the league table but have cut Barnet's lead from nine to six points after the Bees lost 2-1 late on at Bristol Rovers.
Woking stay in the play-off spots, but drop two places to fifth as the Pirates and Macclesfield both won to go above them.
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I wouldn't say we needed a win. It was nice to get one after Saturday and that was the challenge thrown down to the players.
"But, as I said on Saturday, if we had not got the result tonight, it's not the end of the world but it's nice to get the win.
"That performance tonight wasn't particularly better than Saturday. It was maybe a little bit more professional but we scored goals at good times."
Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"Whatever way you look at it, I think we've conceded goals tonight which we'll be disappointed about in every way.
"It is frustrating when you give the last goal away and those goals we did concede tonight were self-inflicted.
"To see the display what I've seen - from the poorest Grimsby team I've ever seen up here - and I mean that.
"They were there to be taken tonight and we haven't done that, which is disappointing."
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 19Parslow
- 22Nsiala
- 5Pearson
- 6Magnay
- 4BrownSubstituted forClayat 79'minutes
- 8Disley
- 7Mackreth
- 18PittmanSubstituted forHannahat 79'minutes
- 14John-LewisSubstituted forWatsonat 90+1'minutes
- 20Arnold
Substitutes
- 2Bignot
- 10Hannah
- 11Neilson
- 16Clay
- 31Watson
Woking
- 23ColeSubstituted forHoweat 8'minutes
- 6J ClarkeBooked at 62mins
- 3Cestor
- 21Jones
- 32Arthur
- 2NewtonBooked at 81mins
- 7Payne
- 14Lewis
- 11Betsy
- 9RendellSubstituted forMorganat 35'minutes
- 16MarriottSubstituted forSoleat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howe
- 8Murtagh
- 10Sole
- 22Goddard
- 24Morgan
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 2,663
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 3, Woking 1.
Offside, Woking. Dean Morgan tries a through ball, but Dean Morgan is caught offside.
Foul by Craig Clay (Grimsby Town).
Dean Morgan (Woking) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Hamish Watson replaces Lenell John-Lewis.
Foul by Josh Payne (Woking).
Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 3, Woking 1. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Arnold with a cross.
Corner, Woking.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Ross Hannah tries a through ball, but Ross Hannah is caught offside.
Booking
Adam Newton (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Newton (Woking).
Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Ross Hannah tries a through ball, but Ross Hannah is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Craig Clay replaces Scott Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ross Hannah replaces Jon-Paul Pittman.
Foul by Scott Brown (Grimsby Town).
Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Josh Payne (Woking) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Theo Lewis (Woking).
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kevin Betsy (Woking).
Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jack Mackreth tries a through ball, but Jack Mackreth is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Woking 1. Dean Morgan (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dean Morgan (Woking).
Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jon-Paul Pittman (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Nathan Arnold.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Foul by Dean Morgan (Woking).
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Clarke (Woking).
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
James Clarke (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.