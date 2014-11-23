Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool

Palace are unbeaten in their last six league & cup meetings with Liverpool at Selhurst Park

Liverpool endured another miserable trip to Crystal Palace as two late goals gave the south London club their third win of the season.

The Reds, whose title bid last season was damaged by a 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park, took the lead through Rickie Lambert's strike in the second minute.

But Dwight Gayle equalised after Yannick Bolasie's shot came off a post.

Joe Ledley then slotted Palace in front before Mile Jedinak converted a free-kick from 25 yards.

The look on the faces of the Liverpool players after the third goal was reminiscent of that night in May when they threw away a 3-0 goal lead, a result which effectively ended their title hopes.

But while that side were applauded for their heroics of last season, few are eulogising about this current incarnation.

MOTD2 in-depth analysis Philip Neville: "Because of what Liverpool did last season, I think some people came into this campaign with unrealistic expectations of what they could achieve this time. Rather than under-achieving, their current position is probably a more accurate reflection of this team's level at the moment, especially while Daniel Sturridge is injured." Read more: 'Results reflect Liverpool's true level'

They have now lost three consecutive league matches and have only won once in five in the league. They are 18 points behind leaders Chelsea, and at the moment Europe, never mind the title, seems to be a distant dream.

Questions will be asked, such as: do Liverpool need to buy a striker in January? Should manager Brendan Rodgers drop Steven Gerrard? And what has happened to the form of Raheem Sterling?

We made our own luck - Warnock

Gerrard was wayward with his shooting and failed to impose any sort of influence in midfield, while Sterling, who appealed for a penalty, appears to have lost the sharpness he displayed at the start of the season.

The match could not have started any better for the Reds when striker Lambert, in for the injured Mario Balotelli, scored his first goal for the club when he controlled a ball from Lallana and finished calmly.

But they held on to the lead for only 16 minutes, when Gayle, who twice scored in that 3-3 draw, tapped in after fierce strike from the exceptional Bolasie cannoned off a post.

Rocky Reds in choppy waters Liverpool have only had fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign on one occasion - 1992-93, when they had 13. The Reds have only managed eight shots on target in their last three league matches. They have conceded 21 goals in their last 10 league away matches. Liverpool have failed to win in four league games for the first time since September 2012.

The match settled down into a more of a rhythm, with Liverpool having the lion's share of possession and Palace trying to catch them on the counter.

But apart from the goal, the visitors failed to hit the target again. And the only other real chance for the Reds was when Lambert headed over at the far post.

Rodgers takes blame for defeat

Palace were more direct and it paid dividends.

Their second goal resulted from a marvellous piece of skill on the right from Bolasie, who turned two markers before pulling back the ball for Ledley to score.

And Palace completed a splendid win eight minutes from time when Australia midfielder Jedinak curled a superb free-kick beyond the reach of Simon Mignolet.

The win pulls the Eagles out of the bottom three, but no doubt manager Neil Warnock would have been more pleased with the manner in which they managed it.

Rickie Lambert scored his first goal in 13 appearances for Liverpool

Dwight Gayle became the first Crystal Palace player to score four Premier League goals against a single opponent

Joe Ledley punished the Reds again after they failed to deal with Yannick Bolasie

Mile Jedinak added the finishing touch from a free-kick after Dwight Gayle was fouled by Martin Skrtel