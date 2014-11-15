Wigan MP Lisa Nandy warns club not to appoint Malky Mackay

Mackay is a former Scotland international who played for Queen's Park, Celtic, Norwich, West Ham and Watford

Local MP Lisa Nandy has urged Wigan chairman Dave Whelan not to appoint Malky Mackay as the club's new manager.

Wigan sacked Uwe Rosler on Thursday and have been linked with Mackay, who was dismissed by Cardiff last December.

In August it was reported Mackay, 42, had sent texts of a racist, sexist and homophobic nature while at Cardiff.

Nandy said she hoped the club would ensure any new manager had "respect for other people, regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity or religion".

Malky Mackay denied being racist, sexist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic

The MP claimed "a number of constituents" had contacted her with concerns over Mackay and in her letter to Whelan wrote she "would be grateful" if he took "the strong feelings of the people across Wigan into account".

Mackay, who began his managerial career at Watford, took Cardiff back to the top flight of English football after a 52-year absence when they won the Championship in April 2013.

The Scotsman, who had been in line to replace Tony Pulis as Crystal Palace manager when the reports about his texts were revealed, admitted sending them but denied he was racist, sexist, homophobic or anti-Semitic.

Wigan chief executive Jonathan Jackson ruled out an imminent appointment and said: "I can categorically deny that any one candidate is ahead of any other.

"It is important that we appoint the right candidate for the long term and who fits in with the ethos of our football club. We will take as long as is necessary to ensure this happens."