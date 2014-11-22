Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 0.
Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Rangers
Hearts moved nine points clear at the top of the Championship as Rangers lost their discipline at Tynecastle.
Steven Smith was sent off, while Kenny Miller and Kris Boyd were both booked for reckless challenges.
Hearts took advantage with a second-half strike from Jason Holt and Jamie Walker's late penalty.
The home side coped with the occasion, with a result that increases the pressure on Rangers manager Ally McCoist.
There was no time for players to become accustomed to the ferocity of the occasion with Callum Paterson and Lee Wallace left strewn on the turf in the opening seconds.
Physical aggression was the minimum expected of every player, and composure became a victim of the frantic intensity of the game.
Rangers were initially most comfortable with the heated, full-blooded circumstances. They grabbed command of the game, while Hearts seemed to take solace in their conservatism.
The visitors hunted the ball in packs, while Hearts left Soufian El Hassnoaui stranded on his own up front against a towering, muscular back four. Yet the lack of measured thinking became detrimental to more than just the style of play.
Smith was energetically committed to the contest, but a lack of restraint led to recklessness. He hurled himself into a lunge on Paterson, with the studs of one boot showing.
He was clearly not in control of his movement, making it a dangerous challenge, and referee Craig Thomson had a straightforward decision to make in sending the player off.
Being reduced to 10 men did not immediately hamper the visitors, who remained spikily competitive and authoritative.
Bilel Mohsni, who stabbed the ball wide inside the area, Lee Wallace, who scooped a shot over, and Nicky Law, whose free-kick was pushed away, might even have opened the scoring.
Hearts eventually made sense of the bristling commotion of the game, particularly with Morgaro Gomis no longer immediately pressurised every time he received the ball.
The midfielder also curled one effort wide, while Alim Ozturk's free-kick was saved and Brad McKay's header was tipped over by Rangers goalkeeper Steve Simonsen.
The visitors had - Smith apart - coped with the pressure and the relentlessly demanding nature of the contest. They needed the interval to take stock of the situation, while Hearts could plot how to best take advantage of the visitors' disadvantage.
Rangers were further hampered when Miller was too aggressive and uncontrolled on Kevin McHattie, resulting in the Hearts player leaving the field injured and Miller being booked. McCoist decided to be cautious and substituted Miller.
Hearts were the dominant side, though, while Rangers tried to adapt. They were unable to maintain their resistance, though, and when Paterson's cross was cleared to Holt on the edge of the area the midfielder drilled the ball into the net.
Rangers briefly rallied, with Law's shot being parried away by Alexander and Lewis Macleod's effort from the rebound deflected onto the bar.
Hearts were wily enough to ensure the victory, though, establishing a strong defensive base and breaking with intent.
One counter attack ended with Walker being barged over by Black inside the penalty area. The Hearts attacker converted the spot-kick, to seal the three points and Rangers' misery.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2PatersonBooked at 29mins
- 5Ozturk
- 22McKay
- 3McHattieSubstituted forEckersleyat 51'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 7Walker
- 14Pallardo GonzalezBooked at 67mins
- 6GomisBooked at 31mins
- 12King
- 10HoltSubstituted forMcGheeat 84'minutes
- 9El HassnaouiSubstituted forKeatingsat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Nicholson
- 15Gallacher
- 17Buaben
- 19Keatings
- 28Buchanan
- 30McGhee
- 44Eckersley
Rangers
- 31Simonsen
- 24McGregorBooked at 77mins
- 6McCulloch
- 3Mohsni
- 5Wallace
- 10MacleodSubstituted forBoydat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8BlackBooked at 59mins
- 7Law
- 2SmithBooked at 21mins
- 18MillerBooked at 48minsSubstituted forFosterat 52'minutes
- 9DalyBooked at 65minsSubstituted forClarkat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Aird
- 11Templeton
- 14Clark
- 15Boyd
- 22Shiels
- 23Foster
- 25Robinson
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 17,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 0.
Attempt saved. Richard Foster (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian).
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Foster (Rangers).
Booking
Kris Boyd (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Brad McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kris Boyd (Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Rangers 0. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Jamie Walker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ian Black (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian).
Lee McCulloch (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian).
Darren McGregor (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jordan McGhee replaces Jason Holt.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Nicky Clark replaces Jon Daly.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kris Boyd replaces Lewis Macleod.
Attempt missed. Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Darren McGregor (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Rangers).
Attempt missed. Adam Eckersley (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Macleod (Rangers).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Rangers).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.
Foul by James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian).
Darren McGregor (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jon Daly (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian).
Jon Daly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Macleod (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Jon Daly (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.