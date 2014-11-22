Newcastle United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

Newcastle have conceded only once in their last six games in all competitions

Newcastle go fifth in Premier League

Tearful Ryan Taylor goes off injured

Magpies have conceded just once in five games

QPR bottom of the table

Newcastle's remarkable reversal in fortunes continued with victory over QPR, a fifth successive win that puts them fifth in the Premier League.

Moussa Sissoko's strike was enough for the Magpies, who were bottom on 22 September.

The France midfielder collected Sammy Ameobi's pass before driving in to send Rangers to the foot of the table.

Newcastle's day was soured by an injury to Ryan Taylor, who was making his first league start in 32 months.

Media playback is not supported on this device Newcastle were terrific - Pardew

That moment came in the 32nd minute of the match, when the midfielder pulled up, sat on the grass and then hobbled off in tears to a warm round of applause.

Despite initial fears Taylor could have suffered a knee injury similar to the two that kept him sidelined, the 30-year-old tweeted after his scan he had experienced "no major problem".

Before he left the field he looked like the Magpies' most potent weapon having twice tested QPR goalkeeper Robert Green, and his departure appeared to unsettle the home side for a short while.

Newcastle eyes then looked to Ayoze Perez to break the deadlock, with the Spain Under-21 striker having scored three goals in his last three games.

Media playback is not supported on this device QPR lacked quality - Redknapp

He should have grabbed his fourth when he was played in by Sissoko, only to dwell on his shot too long, allowing the alert Green to block.

Captain Sissoko has arguably been Newcastle's best player this season and he was rewarded for another diligent display when he combined with Ameobi before launching an angled effort beyond the reach of the QPR keeper.

Defeat was the Hoops' seventh on their travels in all competitions this season and sees them slip to the bottom of the pile thanks to Burnley's win at Stoke.

Harry Redknapp's side had four shots on target at St James' Park, but none troubled Newcastle keeper Tim Krul.

Charle Austin - with six goals this season - was given poor service and a tame low strike in the first half was the best he and his team-mates could offer.

Harry Redknapp's side had lost all six of their away matches this season coming to the game

Ryan Taylor's last Premier League start before Saturday was 993 days ago

Ayoze Perez missed a glorious chance to score in the second half

But Moussa Sissoko made no mistake with his effort, to the delight of manager Alan Pardew