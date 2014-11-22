League Two
Burton1Luton0

Burton Albion 1-0 Luton Town

Phil Edwards
Phil Edwards has scored in both games since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed Burton manager

Burton Albion ended Luton Town's 11-game unbeaten league run with a hard-fought win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Luke Guttridge had the best chance of a quiet first-half but his low driven effort was well saved by Brewers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Phil Edwards headed Burton into the lead shortly after half-time from a corner by Matty Palmer.

Hatters defender Luke Wilkinson was sent-off late on for a foul on Palmer as Burton held on for the victory.

Burton move up into the automatic promotion places following their second consecutive win under new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, while Luton, who suffered their first league defeat since 6 September, drop from first to third.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Luton Town boss John Still on Burton

"I thought for the away team we did more than enough to win the game. We didn't due to final ball not always being the best, good defending, and good goalkeeping.

"It was a really good performance. We don't concede from restarts but we did today. Performance-wise, I was pleased with our performance.

"They've won and good luck to them, but they've got more to look at than perhaps we've got to look at."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 2Edwards
  • 5Taft
  • 3Cansdell-Sherriff
  • 14McCroryBooked at 85mins
  • 8WeirBooked at 68mins
  • 23PalmerSubstituted forBellat 90+5'minutes
  • 4Mousinho
  • 11MacDonaldSubstituted forSladeat 86'minutes
  • 20McGurkSubstituted forMorrisat 73'minutes
  • 9Beavon

Substitutes

  • 7Bell
  • 12Blyth
  • 21Morris
  • 24Slade
  • 25Weale
  • 26Doyle-Charles
  • 27Harness

Luton

  • 1Tyler
  • 22Harriman
  • 5McNulty
  • 30WilkinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 12Griffiths
  • 20Whalley
  • 4Smith
  • 26DoyleSubstituted forDruryat 71'minutes
  • 11HowellsSubstituted forRuddock Mpanzuat 56'minutes
  • 21GuttridgeSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
  • 9Benson

Substitutes

  • 2Franks
  • 8Drury
  • 13Cullen
  • 15Rooney
  • 16Justham
  • 17Ruddock Mpanzu
  • 19Miller
Referee:
James Adcock
Attendance:
4,772

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Luton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Luton Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lee Bell replaces Matthew Palmer.

Dismissal

Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town).

Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Taft (Burton Albion).

Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by John Mousinho.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Damien McCrory.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Liam Slade replaces Alexander MacDonald.

Foul by Damien McCrory (Burton Albion).

Steve McNulty (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. Paul Benson (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Whalley (Luton Town).

(Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Bryn Morris replaces Adam McGurk.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Andy Drury replaces Nathan Doyle.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

Booking

Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).

Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam McGurk (Burton Albion).

Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Ricky Miller replaces Luke Guttridge.

Attempt missed. Nathan Doyle (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly Ruddock replaces Jake Howells.

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Related to this story

