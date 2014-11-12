Kieron Dyer & Titus Bramble do not want 'Rooney Rule'

Titus Bramble (left) and Kieron Dyer played together at Newcastle United and Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town coaches Kieron Dyer and Titus Bramble do not believe they need the help of the "Rooney Rule" in order to progress in their coaching careers.

The practice has been introduced in the United States to ensure black coaches are interviewed for key NFL roles, and it has been suggested a similar system could be adopted in English football.

"I don't want to be interviewed because it's filling a quota," Under-16s coach Dyer told the Daily Telegraph.

Bramble said: "The rule is a disgrace."

A recent report said one in five professional coaches in English football should be from black and ethnic minority (BME) backgrounds by 2020.

The Sports People's Think Tank (SPTT) revealed that only 19 BME coaches are in the 'top' 552 positions in England's first four divisions.

Bramble, 33, was a central defender who came through the Ipswich youth ranks - as did Dyer - and also had spells with Colchester, Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland. He is now Ipswich's Under-11 coach.

Former England international midfielder Dyer, 35, played alongside Bramble at Ipswich and Newcastle, also featuring for West Ham, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough in an injury-hit career.