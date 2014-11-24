Premier League predictions: Lawro v Citizen Khan actor Adil Ray

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is challenging a different guest each weekend for his Premier League predictions.

Lawro's latest opponent was actor Adil Ray, who stars as Citizen Khan in the eponymous BBC One sitcom.

Citizen Khan actor Adil Ray
Adil Ray says his character Citizen Khan is more of a cricket fan than a football follower

Ray, an Aston Villa fan, told BBC Sport: "It has been a disappointing season so far and it is heartbreaking really because it does not feel like that long ago we were consistently a top-six side under Martin O'Neill.

"I thought O'Neill was one of the best things that happened to the club. Yes, he might have had a high wage bill with some of the players he signed but it was an amazing time and I was so sad to see him go.

Football Focus: Adil Ray's Premier League Predictions

"There was no doubt for me that appointing Paul Lambert as a manager was a gamble, and it hasn't quite paid off.

"But of course the biggest problem with Villa is that over the years we just lose our best players - our fans are sick and tired of seeing our good players leave the club.

"Now there are rumours that we might be losing Fabian Delph. Fabian, if you are reading this, mate - come on, you have to stay with Villa. We have supported you through thick and thin!"

Series three of Citizen Khan continues on BBC One on Fridays at 20:30 GMT.

Premier League predictions
ResultLawroAdil
SATURDAY
Chelsea v West Brom2-03-03-0
Everton v West Ham2-12-01-1
Leicester v Sunderland0-01-20-1
Man City v Swansea2-14-03-1
Newcastle v QPR1-02-11-0
Stoke v Burnley1-22-00-0
Arsenal v Man Utd1-22-02-2
SUNDAY
Crystal Palace v Liverpool3-11-11-2
Hull v Tottenham1-22-12-0
MONDAY
Aston Villa v Southampton1-11-00-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

In the last round of games before the international break, Lawro got four correct results from 10 Premier League games, including two perfect scores.

His total score of eight points was enough to beat a computer game, Football Manager, which ran a simulation of the top-flight fixtures and also picked four correct results, but with only one perfect score.

Miles Jacobson, the studio director of the company behind the game, also joined in with his predictions, and got five correct results, including one perfect score.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 11
Lawro83
Guests68

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

SATURDAY

Chelsea 2-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Adil's prediction: 3-0

Everton 2-1 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 1-1

Leicester 0-0 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Adil's prediction: 0-1

Man City 2-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 4-0

Adil's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle 1-0 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adil's prediction: 1-0

Stoke 1-2 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 0-0

Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 2-2

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adil's prediction: 1-2

Hull 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adil's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Adil's prediction: 0-2

Lawro v Guests
P11W6D2L3
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
10Liam Fray, Rachel Riley
8Roddy Doyle
7.5Lawro (average after 11 weeks)
7Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles
6Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer
5Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann
4Kell Brook
2Neil Lennon

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week nine v Mark Wright and Karen Hauer)

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Chelsea11920290
2.Man City1183027+1
3.Arsenal1173124+3
4.Man Utd1172223+3
5.Liverpool1165023+6
6.Stoke1154219+3
7.Southampton1153318-5
8.Everton1145217+2
9.Tottenham1145217+3
10.Newcastle1136215-2
11.Sunderland1126312+3
12.Crystal Palace1140712+5
13.Swansea1131710-8
14.West Ham112369-10
15.Hull1130890
16.West Brom112278-3
17.Aston Villa112278-6
18.Leicester112278-1
19.QPR1121870
20.Burnley1114670

