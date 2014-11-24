Premier League predictions: Lawro v Citizen Khan actor Adil Ray

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is challenging a different guest each weekend for his Premier League predictions.

Lawro's latest opponent was actor Adil Ray, who stars as Citizen Khan in the eponymous BBC One sitcom.

Adil Ray says his character Citizen Khan is more of a cricket fan than a football follower

Ray, an Aston Villa fan, told BBC Sport: "It has been a disappointing season so far and it is heartbreaking really because it does not feel like that long ago we were consistently a top-six side under Martin O'Neill.

"I thought O'Neill was one of the best things that happened to the club. Yes, he might have had a high wage bill with some of the players he signed but it was an amazing time and I was so sad to see him go.

"There was no doubt for me that appointing Paul Lambert as a manager was a gamble, and it hasn't quite paid off.

"But of course the biggest problem with Villa is that over the years we just lose our best players - our fans are sick and tired of seeing our good players leave the club.

"Now there are rumours that we might be losing Fabian Delph. Fabian, if you are reading this, mate - come on, you have to stay with Villa. We have supported you through thick and thin!"

Series three of Citizen Khan continues on BBC One on Fridays at 20:30 GMT.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Adil SATURDAY Chelsea v West Brom 2-0 3-0 3-0 Everton v West Ham 2-1 2-0 1-1 Leicester v Sunderland 0-0 1-2 0-1 Man City v Swansea 2-1 4-0 3-1 Newcastle v QPR 1-0 2-1 1-0 Stoke v Burnley 1-2 2-0 0-0 Arsenal v Man Utd 1-2 2-0 2-2 SUNDAY Crystal Palace v Liverpool 3-1 1-1 1-2 Hull v Tottenham 1-2 2-1 2-0 MONDAY Aston Villa v Southampton 1-1 1-0 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

In the last round of games before the international break, Lawro got four correct results from 10 Premier League games, including two perfect scores.

His total score of eight points was enough to beat a computer game, Football Manager, which ran a simulation of the top-flight fixtures and also picked four correct results, but with only one perfect score.

Miles Jacobson, the studio director of the company behind the game, also joined in with his predictions, and got five correct results, including one perfect score.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 11 Lawro 83 Guests 68

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

SATURDAY

Chelsea 2-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Adil's prediction: 3-0

Everton 2-1 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 1-1

Leicester 0-0 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Adil's prediction: 0-1

Man City 2-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 4-0

Adil's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle 1-0 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adil's prediction: 1-0

Stoke 1-2 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 0-0

Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adil's prediction: 2-2

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Adil's prediction: 1-2

Hull 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adil's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Adil's prediction: 0-2

Lawro v Guests P11 W6 D2 L3

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 10 Liam Fray, Rachel Riley 8 Roddy Doyle 7.5 Lawro (average after 11 weeks) 7 Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles 6 Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer 5 Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann 4 Kell Brook 2 Neil Lennon

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week nine v Mark Wright and Karen Hauer)