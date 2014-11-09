BBC Sport - Sunderland 1-1 Everton: Blues character pleases Roberto Martinez

Everton character pleases Martinez

Everton boss Roberto Martinez says he is "disappointed" his side did not win but pleased they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Sebastian Larsson gave the home side the lead from a free-kick on 67 minutes before a Leighton Baines penalty levelled the score less than 10 minutes later.

Everton have lost just two of their last 11 Premier League away matches.

Top videos

Video

Everton character pleases Martinez

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Video

Japan & Poland approach disgraceful - Neville

Video

Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Jones' 'wonderful' catch dismisses Green

Video

Mina header gives Colombia victory and sends Senegal out

Video

Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop

Video

Bednarek puts Poland ahead against Japan

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How should England approach Belgium game? World Cup Gossip

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired