Sunderland 1-1 Everton: Blues character pleases Roberto Martinez
Everton character pleases Martinez
Everton boss Roberto Martinez says he is "disappointed" his side did not win but pleased they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Sebastian Larsson gave the home side the lead from a free-kick on 67 minutes before a Leighton Baines penalty levelled the score less than 10 minutes later.
Everton have lost just two of their last 11 Premier League away matches.
