League One Chesterfield easily make their way through to the second round of the FA Cup by thrashing Conference Premier side Braintree.
The Spireites took the lead when Eoin Doyle tapped in Sam Clucas's deflected shot before Jay O'Shea curled home and Clucas bundled in a third from Tendayi Darikwa's through ball before half time.
Gary Roberts powered a fourth from distance, Remy Clerima put the ball in his own net to gift the visitors a fifth and Doyle bagged a second from long range to complete the rout.
