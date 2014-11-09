BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Stoke: Pochettino calls for 'mentality change'
Pochettino calls for 'mentality change'
- From the section Football
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must "change mentality" after a 2-1 home Premier League defeat to Stoke.
First half goals from Bojan and Jon Walters meant a "disappointing and frustrating" afternoon for Spurs, despite Nacer Chadli's second-half volley.
Defeat leaves Tottenham down in 12th as the visitors leapfrog them in the table.
