Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must "change mentality" after a 2-1 home Premier League defeat to Stoke.

First half goals from Bojan and Jon Walters meant a "disappointing and frustrating" afternoon for Spurs, despite Nacer Chadli's second-half volley.

Defeat leaves Tottenham down in 12th as the visitors leapfrog them in the table.