Uwe Rosler: Wigan sack manager after poor start to season

Uwe Rosler was appointed as Wigan manager in December 2013, following the dismissal of Owen Coyle

Wigan have sacked manager Uwe Rosler after less than 12 months in charge of the Championship side.

Ex-Brentford boss Rosler, 45, replaced Owen Coyle in December 2013 and guided the Latics to the FA Cup semi-finals and Championship play-offs last season.

But Wigan lie 22nd in the second tier this term with three wins in 17 league games, and they lost to League Two side Burton in the Capital One Cup.

"I have thought long and hard about this," said chairman Dave Whelan.

Assistant manager Graham Barrow has been put in charge in a caretaker capacity, assisted by first-team coach Eric Black.

"It's a decision I had to make and it was really, really difficult," Whelan told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I still rate him as a very, very good manager and I think he'll get another job very quickly and I wish him good luck.

"At Bolton last week we played well for 20 minutes and then we fell away. We didn't show any fight, determination, grit, and that upsets me and our supporters."

Wigan were 14th in the table when Rosler took control, but the Latics ended the season in fifth place.

Recent Wigan managers Uwe Rosler December 2013 - November 2014 Owen Coyle June 2013 - December 2013 Roberto Martinez June 2009 - June 2013 Steve Bruce November 2007 - June 2009 Chris Hutchings May 2007 - November 2007 Paul Jewell June 2001 - May 2007

They lost on penalties to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final, after beating Rosler's former club Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the sixth round.

Rosler said in September that a "hangover" effect from last season had contributed to their moderate start to this campaign.

However, they were weakened in the summer when key midfielder Jordi Gomez joined Sunderland on a free transfer and James McArthur moved to Crystal Palace for £7m.

Long-term injuries to Chris McCann and Ben Watson further hampered Wigan's start to the season, and they have won only one of their last 12 games.

Rosler's Wigan record Played: 56 Won: 22 Draws: 16 Lost: 18

Asked if it was harsh to sack Rosler after Wigan's performance last season, Whelan said: "Yes, it is very harsh. I've had an awful day and I've got to come to the decision, but football is about what is happening now.

"I'm bothered about now - we're third from the bottom and I have to look at that, and that's why I've taken this decision.

"I've just done what I think is the best for the club and hopefully we will get a few good managers that apply for the job.

"A good fit is a successful manager. Our ambitions never change and we want to get back in that Premier League."