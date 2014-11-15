Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Portsmouth 0.
Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Portsmouth
Plymouth consolidated their position in the League Two play-off places with a comfortable home win over Portsmouth.
The hosts were ahead on six minutes after Pompey defender Nicky Shorey tripped Lewis Alessandra in the box and Reuben Reid smashed home the penalty.
Alessandra's finish and Reid's edge-of-the-area effort, his 11th goal this season, made it 3-0 at the break.
Pompey had possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, and still have no away league win since August.
It could have been worse for the visitors as both Lee Cox and Deane Smalley were denied by the woodwork for Argyle - now seven games unbeaten in the league - in the second half.
Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:
"When you concede a soft penalty early on, you give yourself a mountain to climb, especially at a place like Plymouth. After the penalty, we didn't defend well enough and credit to Plymouth, they punished us.
"Our home form is promotion form and our away form is relegation form, it's very disappointing. Our last away performance at Shrewsbury was solid and we deserved something out of the game but today we didn't.
"Second half, we didn't go under, we stuck at it and worked hard but we have to do better on the road without a shadow of a doubt."
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 5Nelson
- 16McHugh
- 29Hartley
- 2Mellor
- 4CoxSubstituted forHarveyat 83'minutes
- 28O'Connor
- 11Blizzard
- 13Kellett
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forMorganat 87'minutes
- 9ReidSubstituted forSmalleyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 6Norburn
- 10Morgan
- 14Harvey
- 19Thomas
- 22Smalley
- 24Allen
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 15Wynter
- 5Devera
- 6Chorley
- 17ShoreySubstituted forButlerat 60'minutes
- 3WhatmoughSubstituted forAtanganaat 73'minutes
- 8Wallace
- 29Hollands
- 24AwfordSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
- 11Holmes
- 14Storey
Substitutes
- 9Taylor
- 20Westcarr
- 22Poke
- 25Atangana
- 26Tarbuck
- 33Close
- 34Butler
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 10,354
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Portsmouth 0.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Luke McCormick.
Attempt blocked. Dan Butler (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Foul by Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle).
Joe Devera (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Kellett (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).
Hand ball by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Hand ball by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).
Attempt blocked. Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Tyler Harvey replaces Lee Cox.
Attempt saved. Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nigel Atangana.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Blizzard (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Nigel Atangana replaces Jack Whatmough.
Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).
Lee Cox (Plymouth Argyle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).
Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Chorley (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Deane Smalley replaces Reuben Reid.
Attempt saved. Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.