League Two
Plymouth3Portsmouth0

Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Portsmouth

Reuben Reid
Plymouth Argyle striker Reuben Reid has scored four goals in the club's last three league games

Plymouth consolidated their position in the League Two play-off places with a comfortable home win over Portsmouth.

The hosts were ahead on six minutes after Pompey defender Nicky Shorey tripped Lewis Alessandra in the box and Reuben Reid smashed home the penalty.

Alessandra's finish and Reid's edge-of-the-area effort, his 11th goal this season, made it 3-0 at the break.

Pompey had possession but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, and still have no away league win since August.

It could have been worse for the visitors as both Lee Cox and Deane Smalley were denied by the woodwork for Argyle - now seven games unbeaten in the league - in the second half.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

"When you concede a soft penalty early on, you give yourself a mountain to climb, especially at a place like Plymouth. After the penalty, we didn't defend well enough and credit to Plymouth, they punished us.

"Our home form is promotion form and our away form is relegation form, it's very disappointing. Our last away performance at Shrewsbury was solid and we deserved something out of the game but today we didn't.

"Second half, we didn't go under, we stuck at it and worked hard but we have to do better on the road without a shadow of a doubt."

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 5Nelson
  • 16McHugh
  • 29Hartley
  • 2Mellor
  • 4CoxSubstituted forHarveyat 83'minutes
  • 28O'Connor
  • 11Blizzard
  • 13Kellett
  • 7AlessandraSubstituted forMorganat 87'minutes
  • 9ReidSubstituted forSmalleyat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 6Norburn
  • 10Morgan
  • 14Harvey
  • 19Thomas
  • 22Smalley
  • 24Allen

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 15Wynter
  • 5Devera
  • 6Chorley
  • 17ShoreySubstituted forButlerat 60'minutes
  • 3WhatmoughSubstituted forAtanganaat 73'minutes
  • 8Wallace
  • 29Hollands
  • 24AwfordSubstituted forTaylorat 60'minutes
  • 11Holmes
  • 14Storey

Substitutes

  • 9Taylor
  • 20Westcarr
  • 22Poke
  • 25Atangana
  • 26Tarbuck
  • 33Close
  • 34Butler
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
10,354

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Portsmouth 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Portsmouth 0.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Luke McCormick.

Attempt blocked. Dan Butler (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Foul by Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle).

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle).

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle).

Joe Devera (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andy Kellett (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).

Hand ball by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Lewis Alessandra.

Hand ball by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).

Attempt blocked. Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Tyler Harvey replaces Lee Cox.

Attempt saved. Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Nigel Atangana.

Attempt blocked. Dominic Blizzard (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Plymouth Argyle).

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Nigel Atangana replaces Jack Whatmough.

Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miles Storey (Portsmouth).

Lee Cox (Plymouth Argyle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle).

Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Chorley (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Deane Smalley replaces Reuben Reid.

Attempt saved. Danny Hollands (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton1710432011934
2Shrewsbury17103427121533
3Wycombe1695223121132
4Plymouth179352191230
5Bury179352618830
6Burton169252120129
7Southend178451714328
8Morecambe178271917226
9Cambridge177372821724
10Newport166642016424
11Stevenage177372625124
12Exeter166551919023
13Portsmouth176561819-123
14Wimbledon176562325-223
15Accrington177282428-423
16Cheltenham176471623-722
17Northampton176382625121
18Oxford Utd175481923-419
19Mansfield175481421-719
20Carlisle175392130-918
21York172961421-715
22Dag & Red1743101928-915
23Tranmere172691523-812
24Hartlepool1733111228-1612
View full League Two table

