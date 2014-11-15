Match ends, Coventry City 0, Notts County 1.
Coventry City 0-1 Notts County
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll played his second game in 24 hours and kept a clean sheet as Notts County beat Coventry City thanks to Garry Thompson's second-half strike.
Carroll played for his country in Friday night's 2-0 loss in Romania and did not arrive back in England until the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 37-year-old had little to do in a quiet first half which Notts edged.
Coventry improved after the break, but Thompson's cool finish won the points.
Thompson showed great composure to capitalise on some poor home defending, running through and lifting the ball past keeper Ryan Allsop to take Notts up to fourth in the League One table.
The Sky Blues, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Worcester City last week and drop to 20th place, made an encouraging start.
They went close inside two minutes when Adam Barton's strike went just wide, but Notts got on top.
Mike Edwards came closest to scoring for the Magpies when his header was cleared off the line.
Coventry were the better side after the restart but still did not manage a shot on target.
|Thompson on target
|Garry Thompson has now scored six goals in his last six league matches for Notts County
Jack Finch missed a great chance when he shot over and, after Thompson's classy winner, they had strong late claims for a penalty but Notts held on.
Coventry City manager Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"These are games we have to win. It was a fiercely-contested League One game. There was a real will to win, but one fundamental mistake cost us dearly.
"I thought we were the dominant team in the second half, and were playing with great desire. It's a lesson to us - one naive bit of defending cost us dearly.
"There is also a moment where the referee refuses to give us an absolute stonewall penalty. I was disappointed with the officiating today, but especially that decision. I felt it was a big call and he failed to make it.
"Our attitude was terrific today, but we must win these games."
Notts County goalkeeper Roy Carroll told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"For me playing back in the English league is fantastic and Shaun Derry (Notts manager) gave the chance to come back so it is a big pleasure for me.
"My flight was ten past six English time so it was an early start. I will probably feel it for the next two days.
"The lads did really well in front of me and I don't think I had a save to make."
Notts County chairman Ray Trew:
"I can't praise Roy highly enough. What he did went well above the call of duty, but epitomised everything that is right about Notts County at the moment.
"Shaun Derry spoke of his desire to get the right sorts of player in this season and I think what Roy has done for this club today shows exactly what the manager meant."
