League One
Coventry0Notts County1

Coventry City 0-1 Notts County

Roy Carroll leaps to take a catch in Notts County's win away against Coventry
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll joined Notts County in the summer and has been a key figure

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll played his second game in 24 hours and kept a clean sheet as Notts County beat Coventry City thanks to Garry Thompson's second-half strike.

Carroll played for his country in Friday night's 2-0 loss in Romania and did not arrive back in England until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 37-year-old had little to do in a quiet first half which Notts edged.

Coventry improved after the break, but Thompson's cool finish won the points.

Roy Carroll on Notts v Coventry

Thompson showed great composure to capitalise on some poor home defending, running through and lifting the ball past keeper Ryan Allsop to take Notts up to fourth in the League One table.

The Sky Blues, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Worcester City last week and drop to 20th place, made an encouraging start.

They went close inside two minutes when Adam Barton's strike went just wide, but Notts got on top.

Mike Edwards came closest to scoring for the Magpies when his header was cleared off the line.

Coventry were the better side after the restart but still did not manage a shot on target.

Thompson on target
Garry Thompson has now scored six goals in his last six league matches for Notts County

Jack Finch missed a great chance when he shot over and, after Thompson's classy winner, they had strong late claims for a penalty but Notts held on.

Coventry City manager Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"These are games we have to win. It was a fiercely-contested League One game. There was a real will to win, but one fundamental mistake cost us dearly.

"I thought we were the dominant team in the second half, and were playing with great desire. It's a lesson to us - one naive bit of defending cost us dearly.

"There is also a moment where the referee refuses to give us an absolute stonewall penalty. I was disappointed with the officiating today, but especially that decision. I felt it was a big call and he failed to make it.

"Our attitude was terrific today, but we must win these games."

Notts County goalkeeper Roy Carroll told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"For me playing back in the English league is fantastic and Shaun Derry (Notts manager) gave the chance to come back so it is a big pleasure for me.

"My flight was ten past six English time so it was an early start. I will probably feel it for the next two days.

"The lads did really well in front of me and I don't think I had a save to make."

Notts County chairman Ray Trew:

"I can't praise Roy highly enough. What he did went well above the call of duty, but epitomised everything that is right about Notts County at the moment.

"Shaun Derry spoke of his desire to get the right sorts of player in this season and I think what Roy has done for this club today shows exactly what the manager meant."

Garry Thompson scores Notts County's winner at Coventry
Garry Thompson's second-half goal was his sixth goal in his last six league games
Notts players celebrate Garry Thompson's winner
Notts celebrate their winner, which takes them up to fourth in the League One table
Notts County goalkeeper Roy Carroll (right) is congratulated by manager Shaun Derry after the win over Coventry
Roy Carroll (right) is congratulated by Notts manager Shaun Derry, who has described his goalkeeper as the best in League One

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 23Allsop
  • 2WillisSubstituted forPhillipsat 23'minutesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSwansonat 78'minutes
  • 4Webster
  • 21Martin
  • 26Haynes
  • 11O'Brien
  • 16Barton
  • 27FinchBooked at 87mins
  • 7Fleck
  • 8Madine
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Thomas
  • 9McQuoid
  • 10Swanson
  • 18Phillips
  • 33Charles-Cook
  • 35Kelly-Evans
  • 36Maddison

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 28Edwards
  • 6Hollis
  • 14McKenzie
  • 3Adams
  • 15Thompson
  • 13Jones
  • 16NobleBooked at 87mins
  • 32McLaughlin
  • 10MurraySubstituted forHarradat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Thompson

Substitutes

  • 8Wroe
  • 23Speiss
  • 25Traoré
  • 26Whitehouse
  • 29Bishop
  • 31Harrad
  • 33Cranston
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
8,116

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 0, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Notts County 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Shaun Harrad replaces Ronan Murray.

John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).

Foul by Frank Nouble (Coventry City).

Taylor McKenzie (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Barton (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.

Booking

Liam Noble (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Finch (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

Aaron Martin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Garry Thompson (Notts County).

Foul by Frank Nouble (Coventry City).

Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Haydn Hollis (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).

Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Taylor McKenzie (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).

Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Stephen McLaughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Danny Swanson replaces Aaron Phillips.

Attempt missed. Frank Nouble (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Gary Madine (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Jones (Notts County).

(Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Edwards (Notts County).

Foul by Aaron Martin (Coventry City).

Garry Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 0, Notts County 1. Garry Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ronan Murray.

Attempt missed. John Fleck (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).

Foul by Jim O'Brien (Coventry City).

Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Madine (Coventry City).

Michael Edwards (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Madine (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City17106133181536
2Swindon1795333191432
3Preston1794429191031
4Notts County168532314929
5Sheff Utd169252319429
6MK Dons1483329161327
7Peterborough178362519627
8Rochdale1682629161326
9Oldham176832419526
10Fleetwood177461916325
11Barnsley166462626022
12Port Vale176472324-122
13Bradford176472223-122
14Chesterfield175662324-121
15Crawley175571626-1020
16Walsall174761416-219
17Doncaster155371422-818
18Colchester174582427-317
19Gillingham174581724-717
20Coventry174582028-817
21Leyton Orient173771925-616
22Scunthorpe164391930-1115
23Crewe1743101332-1915
24Yeovil173591227-1514
View full League One table

