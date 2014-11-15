Swindon Town 1-0 Bristol City

Michael Smith (right) celebrates scoring the only goal for Swindon Town with Jack Stephens

Swindon Town ended 10-man Bristol City's unbeaten start to the League One season as Michael Smith's superb goal settled the West Country derby.

Wade Elliott saw red for City after just two minutes for clashing with Jack Stephens in a heated opening.

Swindon's Nathan Byrne then smashed the crossbar from 25 yards after the break, before Smith ran through the defence to slot home and give the hosts the lead.

Aaron Wilbraham blazed City's best chance to level over from 15 yards.

Swindon v Bristol City: Head-to-head Swindon wins Draws Bristol City wins League 25 30 36 FA Cup 0 1 2 League Cup 3 0 2 Football League Trophy 1 0 0 Total 29 31 40

At the end of the match, there were a few scuffles in the tunnel between both sets of players, which were quickly broken up.

Town's victory means they move above Preston into second place, four points behind City, following North End's 2-1 loss at home to Bradford.

Defeat ended Steve Cotterill's side's run of 22 league games unbeaten, which dates back to last season, and means that Chelsea are the only team in the top four divisions of English football without a league loss.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cooper on Swindon v Bristol City

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"I think it was an outstanding spectacle, I thought the atmosphere was tremendous. I didn't want it to end.

"Our players had to show a different side because when the referee sends Wade Elliott off in the early moments it then becomes a different game.

"First half we needed to be more patient, we didn't create enough. Second half I thought we were brilliant.

"I thought it was an unbelievable goal - fantastic finish."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cotterill on Swindon v Bristol City

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's a real disappointment for our players to be honest because it was quite an injustice today that we got beat.

"We didn't deserve to get beat with 10 men, playing 90 minutes with 10 men is really, really difficult.

"We didn't deserve to get beat and it's a terrible injustice on Wade Elliott for the sending off.

"We will appeal 100%. Well we have to if they won their appeal last week (with Nathan Thompson) then if we don't win this one then something is hugely wrong in our game."

Bristol City midfielder Wade Elliott was shown red for clashing with Swindon's Jack Stephens

Bristol City fans let off flares in the first half of the match at the County Ground