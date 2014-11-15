Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Bristol City 0.
Swindon Town 1-0 Bristol City
Swindon Town ended 10-man Bristol City's unbeaten start to the League One season as Michael Smith's superb goal settled the West Country derby.
Wade Elliott saw red for City after just two minutes for clashing with Jack Stephens in a heated opening.
Swindon's Nathan Byrne then smashed the crossbar from 25 yards after the break, before Smith ran through the defence to slot home and give the hosts the lead.
Aaron Wilbraham blazed City's best chance to level over from 15 yards.
|Swindon v Bristol City: Head-to-head
|Swindon wins
|Draws
|Bristol City wins
|League
|25
|30
|36
|FA Cup
|0
|1
|2
|League Cup
|3
|0
|2
|Football League Trophy
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|31
|40
At the end of the match, there were a few scuffles in the tunnel between both sets of players, which were quickly broken up.
Town's victory means they move above Preston into second place, four points behind City, following North End's 2-1 loss at home to Bradford.
Defeat ended Steve Cotterill's side's run of 22 league games unbeaten, which dates back to last season, and means that Chelsea are the only team in the top four divisions of English football without a league loss.
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"I think it was an outstanding spectacle, I thought the atmosphere was tremendous. I didn't want it to end.
"Our players had to show a different side because when the referee sends Wade Elliott off in the early moments it then becomes a different game.
"First half we needed to be more patient, we didn't create enough. Second half I thought we were brilliant.
"I thought it was an unbelievable goal - fantastic finish."
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It's a real disappointment for our players to be honest because it was quite an injustice today that we got beat.
"We didn't deserve to get beat with 10 men, playing 90 minutes with 10 men is really, really difficult.
"We didn't deserve to get beat and it's a terrible injustice on Wade Elliott for the sending off.
"We will appeal 100%. Well we have to if they won their appeal last week (with Nathan Thompson) then if we don't win this one then something is hugely wrong in our game."
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 29Rossi Branco
- 2Thompson
- 6Turnbull
- 3Byrne
- 5Stephens
- 7Gladwin
- 19ThompsonBooked at 58mins
- 15Toffolo
- 20ObikaSubstituted forWilliamsat 66'minutes
- 9SmithBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 10Williams
- 12Bell
- 14Reeves
- 18Barker
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 26Rodgers
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 11WagstaffBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKaneat 75'minutes
- 8ElliottBooked at 3mins
- 7Smith
- 15Freeman
- 23BryanSubstituted forPackat 86'minutes
- 19AgardSubstituted forCunninghamat 59'minutes
- 18WilbrahamBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 6El-Abd
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 12Kane
- 13Richards
- 14Reid
- 17Cunningham
- 21Pack
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 12,565
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Bristol City 0.
Andy Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Joe Bryan.
Attempt saved. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Bristol City 0. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Todd Kane replaces Scott Wagstaff.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Derrick Williams (Bristol City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Jonathan Obika.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt saved. Harry Toffolo (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Greg Cunningham replaces Kieran Agard.
Booking
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Attempt saved. Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Michael Smith (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.