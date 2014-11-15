Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Sheffield United 1.
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Sheffield United
Jamie Murphy's long-range strike earned 10-man Sheffield United all three points against local rivals Doncaster.
Jose Baxter and Michael Doyle both went close in the first half for the Blades.
The game burst into life when United defender Paddy McCarthy was sent off for fouling James Coppinger, but Mark Howard produced a brilliant save to deny Harry Forrester from the spot.
Minutes later Murphy unleashed a stunning shot and the 10 men battled hard to take all three points home.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 33Johnstone
- 15Wakefield
- 6McCombe
- 22Wabara
- 17StevensBooked at 23mins
- 26Coppinger
- 18KeeganBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBennettat 79'minutes
- 19Wellens
- 10ForresterBooked at 89mins
- 11MainBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcKayat 87'minutes
- 14TysonSubstituted forRobinsonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Robinson
- 13Marosi
- 21De Val Fernandez
- 23Bennett
- 24McKay
- 32Whitehouse
- 36McKay
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 2Alcock
- 26McCarthyBooked at 62mins
- 19McEveley
- 3Harris
- 20Campbell-RyceSubstituted forFlynnat 64'minutes
- 4WallaceSubstituted forDoyleat 21'minutes
- 10Scougall
- 6BashamBooked at 41mins
- 11BaxterSubstituted forMcGaheyat 88'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 8Doyle
- 17McGahey
- 22Reed
- 23De Girolamo
- 24Turner
- 29Adams
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 11,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Sheffield United 1.
Booking
Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Harrison McGahey replaces Jose Baxter.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Jack McKay replaces Curtis Main.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Reece Wabara.
Attempt saved. Jamie McCombe (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kyle Bennett replaces Paul Keegan.
Attempt missed. Liam Wakefield (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Craig Alcock.
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Robert Harris (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers).
Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Theo Robinson replaces Nathan Tyson.
Attempt saved. Jamie McCombe (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jay McEveley.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Sheffield United 1. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Reece Wabara.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Penalty saved! Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Paddy McCarthy (Sheffield United) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Penalty Doncaster Rovers. James Coppinger draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Paddy McCarthy (Sheffield United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).
Craig Alcock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.