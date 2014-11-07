Rangers board choose to play on international weekend

Rangers drew 1-1 away at Alloa Athletic in September

Rangers manager Ally McCoist insists it was a board decision to go ahead with next week's game at home to Alloa.

With three players on international duty, the Ibrox club could postpone the Championship fixture - as they did with last month's trip to Cowdenbeath.

"We considered calling it off, as we have done with previous fixtures," explained McCoist.

"The board haven't exactly told me why they have made that decision, but I totally respect it and we move on."

For the 15 November match with the Wasps, Rangers must do without Lewis Macleod, Bilel Mohsni and Arnold Peralta, who will be with Scotland, Tunisia and Honduras respectively.

The visit to Cowdenbeath was the fourth match Rangers have called off in the last two years due to international call-ups, with the visitors winning the rearranged fixture 3-0 on Tuesday.

"I have said we would like to show a level of consistency, but I have always said the overriding factor would be the welfare of our team and our club," added McCoist.

"I have got no idea (why the board took its decision). I know it was made with respect to the fans as well - there is absolutely no doubt about that.

"I think my opinion would be taken into account. I don't have any doubt about that. But it is far too big a decision just to be a football decision.

"There are a lot of factors as well, like the financial side and fans travelling, which I 100% understand."