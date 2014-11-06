Europa League - Group F
Saint-Étienne1Inter Milan1

St Etienne v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 24Perrin
  • 26Sall
  • 19Pogba
  • 2Théophile-Catherine
  • 18Lemoine
  • 6Clément
  • 27TabanouBooked at 53mins
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forvan Wolfswinkelat 68'minutes
  • 9ErdingSubstituted forDiomandeat 56'minutes
  • 7Gradel

Substitutes

  • 11Mollo
  • 13van Wolfswinkel
  • 20Brison
  • 22Monnet-Paquet
  • 23Baysse
  • 28Diomande
  • 30Moulin

Inter Milan

  • 30Carrizo
  • 6Andreolli
  • 15Vidic
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 25Mbaye
  • 17KuzmanovicSubstituted forPalazziat 83'minutes
  • 10KovacicSubstituted forOsvaldoat 74'minutes
  • 18Medel
  • 22Pires Ribeiro
  • 8Palacio
  • 97BonazzoliSubstituted forObiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Osvaldo
  • 9Icardi
  • 20Obi
  • 23Ranocchia
  • 54Donkor
  • 96Palazzi
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home12
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, St Etienne 1, Inter Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St Etienne 1, Inter Milan 1.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marco Andreolli.

Foul by Joel Obi (Inter Milan).

Jérémy Clément (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fabien Lemoine (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Florentin Pogba following a corner.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.

Attempt saved. Ricky van Wolfswinkel (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Joel Obi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismael Diomande (St Etienne).

Attempt missed. Max Gradel (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florentin Pogba.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Palazzi replaces Zdravko Kuzmanovic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.

Offside, Inter Milan. Juan Jesus tries a through ball, but Pablo Daniel Osvaldo is caught offside.

Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky van Wolfswinkel (St Etienne).

Foul by Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Inter Milan).

Loic Perrin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Max Gradel (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Gary Medel (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florentin Pogba (St Etienne).

Ibrahima Mbaye (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Tabanou (St Etienne).

Foul by Joel Obi (Inter Milan).

Ismael Diomande (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Inter Milan. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Zdravko Kuzmanovic is caught offside.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Nemanja Vidic.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Ricky van Wolfswinkel replaces Romain Hamouma.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Joel Obi replaces Federico Bonazzoli.

Mateo Kovacic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismael Diomande (St Etienne).

Attempt saved. Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Gradel with a cross.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Rodrigo Palacio.

Attempt blocked. Franck Tabanou (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabien Lemoine.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.

Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Inter Milan).

Franck Tabanou (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Federico Bonazzoli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach42209278
2Villarreal421111567
3FC Zürich4112710-34
4Apollon Limassol4103313-103

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge42208178
2Torino42114227
3FC Copenhagen411236-34
4HJK Helsinki410328-63

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas42208358
2Tottenham42208358
3Asteras Tripolis411258-34
4Partizan Belgrade401318-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg4310136710
2Celtic42206428
3Dinamo Zagreb4103811-33
4Astra Giurgiu4013410-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Moscow440062412
2PSV Eindhoven42115417
3Estoril Praia410334-13
4Panathinaikos401348-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan42204138
2Dnipropetrovsk411223-14
3FK Qarabag411224-24
4Saint-Étienne40401104

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla42207348
2Feyenoord420256-16
3Standard Liege411245-14
4HNK Rijeka411257-24

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton42208268
2Wolfsburg421111837
3Lille403125-33
4FK Krasnodar4022511-62

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli43018359
2Sparta Prague430111479
3BSC Young Boys42028626
4Slovan Bratislava4004014-140

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev43018449
2Steaua Bucharest421111657
3Aalborg BK420248-46
4Rio Ave401338-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fiorentina431081710
2Guingamp42114317
3PAOK Salonika41127524
4Dinamo Minsk4013111-101

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw440051412
2Trabzonspor42115327
3KSC Lokeren411224-24
4Metalist Kharkiv400426-40
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired