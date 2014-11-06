Match ends, St Etienne 1, Inter Milan 1.
St Etienne v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 24Perrin
- 26Sall
- 19Pogba
- 2Théophile-Catherine
- 18Lemoine
- 6Clément
- 27TabanouBooked at 53mins
- 21HamoumaSubstituted forvan Wolfswinkelat 68'minutes
- 9ErdingSubstituted forDiomandeat 56'minutes
- 7Gradel
Substitutes
- 11Mollo
- 13van Wolfswinkel
- 20Brison
- 22Monnet-Paquet
- 23Baysse
- 28Diomande
- 30Moulin
Inter Milan
- 30Carrizo
- 6Andreolli
- 15Vidic
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 25Mbaye
- 17KuzmanovicSubstituted forPalazziat 83'minutes
- 10KovacicSubstituted forOsvaldoat 74'minutes
- 18Medel
- 22Pires Ribeiro
- 8Palacio
- 97BonazzoliSubstituted forObiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 7Osvaldo
- 9Icardi
- 20Obi
- 23Ranocchia
- 54Donkor
- 96Palazzi
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home12
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Etienne 1, Inter Milan 1.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marco Andreolli.
Foul by Joel Obi (Inter Milan).
Jérémy Clément (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fabien Lemoine (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Florentin Pogba following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.
Attempt saved. Ricky van Wolfswinkel (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Joel Obi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismael Diomande (St Etienne).
Attempt missed. Max Gradel (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florentin Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Palazzi replaces Zdravko Kuzmanovic.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.
Offside, Inter Milan. Juan Jesus tries a through ball, but Pablo Daniel Osvaldo is caught offside.
Marco Andreolli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky van Wolfswinkel (St Etienne).
Foul by Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Inter Milan).
Loic Perrin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Max Gradel (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Gary Medel (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florentin Pogba (St Etienne).
Ibrahima Mbaye (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Tabanou (St Etienne).
Foul by Joel Obi (Inter Milan).
Ismael Diomande (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Zdravko Kuzmanovic is caught offside.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Nemanja Vidic.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Ricky van Wolfswinkel replaces Romain Hamouma.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Joel Obi replaces Federico Bonazzoli.
Mateo Kovacic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismael Diomande (St Etienne).
Attempt saved. Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Gradel with a cross.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Rodrigo Palacio.
Attempt blocked. Franck Tabanou (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabien Lemoine.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.
Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Inter Milan).
Franck Tabanou (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Federico Bonazzoli (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.