Braintree Town 0-6 Chesterfield

League One Chesterfield easily made their way through to the second round of the FA Cup as they thrashed Conference Premier side Braintree.

The Spireites took the lead when Eoin Doyle tapped in Sam Clucas's deflected shot before Jay O'Shea curled home.

Clucas bundled in a third from Tendayi Darikwa's through ball and Gary Roberts powered a fourth from distance.

Remy Clerima put the ball in his own net to gift the visitors a fifth before Doyle bagged a second from long range.