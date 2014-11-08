Barnsley 5-0 Burton Albion

Sam Winnall grabbed a hat-trick as Barnsley thumped Burton Albion to book their place in the FA Cup second round.

League Two side Burton went close through Shane Cansdell-Sherriff and Robbie Weir early on, but Winnall poked the League One team ahead and then made it 2-0 with a well-struck shot.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane fired home before Winnall completed his treble after his first effort hit the post.

Substitute Devante Cole, son of former England striker Andrew, hit the fifth.

The Brewers had the better chances early on with Cansdell-Sherriff's header and Weir's shot both forcing good saves from home goalkeeper Ross Turnbull.

But Winnall's double put the hosts in command and, although Alex McDonald hit the bar with a fine free-kick for the visitors before the interval, Barnsley eased to victory in the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.

Barnsley boss Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device Danny Wilson: Barnsley manager on Burton Albion win

"The scoreline was a good reflection of the game over the 90 minutes, but before the first goal went in, I thought it was a close game.

"Thankfully we got two in quick succession, we went in at half-time quite buoyant.

"I thought throughout the second half, we controlled all aspects of the game and some of the football we played was exceptional."

Burton midfielder John Mousinho told BBC Radio Derby:

Media playback is not supported on this device Mousinho on Barnsley v Burton

"It was a very tough game because Barnsley are a very good side and they thoroughly deserved the win.

"The disappointing thing was that after 30 minutes, we seemed to have settled into the game and I think we'd dealt with the initial problems they caused us.

"Unfortunately, as soon as they got the first goal, they got the second pretty much straight away and that really did dent us a bit.

"Injuries meant we went down to 10 men in the final 10 minutes or so, which I don't think is what you need when you're three, four or even five-nil down at Oakwell."