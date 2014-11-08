Match ends, Barnsley 5, Burton Albion 0.
Barnsley 5-0 Burton Albion
Sam Winnall grabbed a hat-trick as Barnsley thumped Burton Albion to book their place in the FA Cup second round.
League Two side Burton went close through Shane Cansdell-Sherriff and Robbie Weir early on, but Winnall poked the League One team ahead and then made it 2-0 with a well-struck shot.
Midfielder Conor Hourihane fired home before Winnall completed his treble after his first effort hit the post.
Substitute Devante Cole, son of former England striker Andrew, hit the fifth.
The Brewers had the better chances early on with Cansdell-Sherriff's header and Weir's shot both forcing good saves from home goalkeeper Ross Turnbull.
But Winnall's double put the hosts in command and, although Alex McDonald hit the bar with a fine free-kick for the visitors before the interval, Barnsley eased to victory in the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.
Barnsley boss Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"The scoreline was a good reflection of the game over the 90 minutes, but before the first goal went in, I thought it was a close game.
"Thankfully we got two in quick succession, we went in at half-time quite buoyant.
"I thought throughout the second half, we controlled all aspects of the game and some of the football we played was exceptional."
Burton midfielder John Mousinho told BBC Radio Derby:
"It was a very tough game because Barnsley are a very good side and they thoroughly deserved the win.
"The disappointing thing was that after 30 minutes, we seemed to have settled into the game and I think we'd dealt with the initial problems they caused us.
"Unfortunately, as soon as they got the first goal, they got the second pretty much straight away and that really did dent us a bit.
"Injuries meant we went down to 10 men in the final 10 minutes or so, which I don't think is what you need when you're three, four or even five-nil down at Oakwell."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Turnbull
- 6Cranie
- 16Ramage
- 5Nyatanga
- 3Dudgeon
- 4Berry
- 32Bailey
- 8Hourihane
- 9WinnallSubstituted forLitaat 75'minutes
- 13WilliamsSubstituted forTreacyat 61'minutes
- 31TrottaSubstituted forColeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Treacy
- 10Hemmings
- 12Davies
- 15Mvoto
- 29Bree
- 33Lita
- 44Cole
Burton
- 16Lyness
- 2Edwards
- 6Sharps
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 14McCrory
- 7BellSubstituted forKnowlesat 45'minutes
- 8Weir
- 23Palmer
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forMcGurkat 67'minutes
- 10Akins
- 9BeavonSubstituted forHarnessat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McLaughlin
- 12Blyth
- 18Knowles
- 20McGurk
- 24Slade
- 26Doyle-Charles
- 27Harness
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 5,158
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 5, Burton Albion 0.
Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by James Bailey.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Barnsley).
Marcus Harness (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Shane Cansdell-Sherriff (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 5, Burton Albion 0. Devante Cole (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Lita.
Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Adam McGurk went off injured after Burton Albion had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Devante Cole replaces Marcello Trotta.
Foul by Luke Berry (Barnsley).
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Leroy Lita replaces Sam Winnall.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 4, Burton Albion 0. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Martin Cranie (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).
Attempt saved. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley).
Marcus Harness (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Adam McGurk replaces Alexander MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley).
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Keith Treacy replaces Ryan Williams.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Marcus Harness replaces Stuart Beavon.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 3, Burton Albion 0. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Martin Cranie.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Dominic Knowles (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Barnsley).
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.