Hartlepool United 2-0 East Thurrock United

Jonathan Franks' double saw Hartlepool edge to victory over East Thurrock and reach the second round of the FA Cup.

East Thurrock's Mitchell Gilbey hit the post before Franks' spectacular shot from 25-yards hit the back of the net.

Goalkeeper David Hughes made a number of outstanding saves from Marlon Harewood and Michael Duckworth to keep the Ryman Premier side in the match.

However, the part-time electrician let the ball slip through his hands to allow Franks to head in his second.