Warrington Town 1-0 Exeter City

Warrington are lowest-ranked team left in FA Cup

100 league places separate Warrington and Exeter

Plasterer Robinson opens scoring for underdogs

The eighth-tier side will be in Monday's second-round draw

Warrington Town made light of a 100-place gap between themselves and Exeter in the football pyramid to reach the FA Cup second round at Cantilever Park.

The Northern Premier Division One side, the lowest-ranked team in the FA Cup, were in the first round for the first time in their 64-year history.

Defender and plasterer Craig Robinson headed in the winner on seven minutes.

League Two Exeter's David Noble volleyed against the bar before Matt Grimes's shot was cleared off the line.

Warrington's part-time players were exhausted by the end but a mixture of brave defending, good goalkeeping and fortune meant the eighth-tier side celebrated a huge FA Cup upset, sparking a jubilant pitch invasion at the final whistle.

Manager Shaun Reid, brother of former England international Peter, said: "These boys deserve it. No one will want to come here in the next round.

"Everyone was a hero. They died for me."

Warrington's FA Cup run started on 30 August, when they beat Barton Town Old Boys in the preliminary qualifying round, and they progressed through five rounds to set up their meeting with Exeter.

The town, usually known for its love of rugby league, has experienced 'cup fever' in recent weeks, with their Cantilever Park sold out within three hours of the 2,500 tickets going on sale on Monday.

The Grecians, with just one league defeat in their last 11, have not progressed to the third round since losing in a replay to Manchester United in 2005 after holding the Premier League club to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

They were victims of an upset in 2008 when they were knocked out in the first round by Curzon Ashton, a side who were at the same level as Warrington, and looked in trouble again when Robinson - younger brother of MK Dons boss Karl - headed in a David Mannix corner at the near post via a deflection.

Warrington did not let their higher league opponents have any time on the ball as Exeter struggled to create chances against a high-energy Town in the opening half.

Their part-time players tired as the match wore on, with Grimes and Liam Sercombe going close, but Exeter were unable to turn heavy pressure into a goal.

Match winner Robinson said: "I just can't believe it, I'm speechless. This is what I've dreamt about since the draw came out."

Exeter boss Paul Tisdale said: "There is no shame in it. I thought my team played quite well but I don't want to belittle Warrington. They scored the early goal, worked really hard and it's a great day for them. It hurts for us."

Warrington have already scored 12 goals in the competition

Warrington's manager Shaun Reid is brother of former England international Peter who won the FA Cup in 1984

736 clubs started in the FA Cup with 612 teams entering the first round

Warrington Town needed two replays to reach the FA Cup first round

