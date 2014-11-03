Sam Baldock: Brighton & Hove Albion striker 'yet to click fully'

Baldock scored his first goal for Brighton in the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday

Sam Baldock says he is still getting used to Brighton's style of play following his move from Bristol City.

The striker has scored once in eight games, netting his first goal for the club at Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I'm still making adjustments to my team-mates and the way they like to play," he told BBC Sussex.

"That is yet to click fully but there are signs of it getting better. I have no doubts it is going to come good in the end," added the 25-year-old.

Baldock moved to Brighton on 27 August after playing the first four matches of the campaign for League One leaders City.

Despite spending time on the sidelines with a calf injury, the former MK Dons and West Ham man feels he is adapting to the tactics employed by Albion boss Sami Hyypia.

"I've played the last four league games and the majority of minutes in all of them," he said. "I knew it was going to be patient build-up.

"The manager sold it to me, with creative players behind me, that I could play on the last man. The opportunity to mix up my game and come short and get on the half-turn appealed to me."

Brighton's run of 11 Championship games without a win has increased the pressure on Sami Hyypia

Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth extended Brighton's winless streak to 11 league games, a run that have left them just one point above the Championship relegation zone.

"The fact I scored is little to no consolation," said Baldock. "We have got to keep going and keep believing in what we are doing.

"We are growing and relationships are getting stronger on the pitch game by game. We can't be too disheartened.

"We have had a lot of games which we have drawn but been the dominant team. If you are not picking up victories you can't be complaining.

"It is not the time for cracks to start appearing. We are only going to get through this together and being strong as a team and a unit."