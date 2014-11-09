Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Stoke City 2.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Stoke City
-
- Bojan scores first goal for Stoke
- First away win for Potters since August
- Three defeats in last four league games for Spurs
Stoke moved into the top half of the Premier League table with victory over Tottenham who had Kyle Naughton sent off late on.
Spurs striker Harry Kane had a header saved on his first league start of the season, before Bojan's run and finish gave Stoke the lead.
Jon Walters then fired in a second from Mame Biram Diouf's cross.
Nacer Chadli's second-half volley set-up a tense finish until Naughton was dismissed for a foul on Victor Moses.
This win moved Stoke up to ninth in the table while Tottenham, who have now lost three of their last four league games, drop to 12th.
The defeat spoiled the mood of optimism among the home fans prior to kick-off, brought on by the inclusion of Kane in the first 11.
The England Under-21 striker had only featured from off the bench in the Premier League this season but eight goals in his last eight games in all competitions had convinced Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to give him his first league start under the Argentine.
He almost vindicated his manager's decision within seconds when Chadli ran through the Stoke defence and curled a cross towards the far post for Kane, but his header was held on the line by Asmir Begovic.
That, though, was to be his only significant contribution in the first half, with his under-par Tottenham team-mates struggling to provide him with any service.
Instead, Stoke were fully in control and they took an early lead thanks to a brilliant individual goal by Bojan.
The former Barcelona forward picked up the ball inside his own half, drove through the Tottenham midfield before despatching a low shot from 25 yards beyond the dive of Hugo Lloris.
Mark Hughes's joy at the opener was dampened when he was forced to make two early substitutions as defenders Phil Bardsley and Marc Wilson went off with muscle injuries.
But rather than disrupt their momentum, the changes galvanised Stoke as they went further ahead. Danny Rose's poor clearance was pounced upon and Diouf got away on the right and crossed into the area for the unmarked Walters to drive home.
Tottenham offered nothing in response, and the half-time whistle prompted boos from the home crowd as the players left the field.
They barely improved after the break but Pochettino's side, who scored twice in the second half to beat Aston Villa last week, pulled a goal back when Chadli thumped in a volley from a tight angle as the game entered the closing stages.
That spurred Tottenham on but Naughton was dismissed in the final few minutes for preventing Moses from powering through, handing the initiative back to Stoke as they closed out the game.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes:
"I was really pleased with the manner of the performance. We had a game plan and executed it to the letter. We were always a threat, we had a good shape about us, when we had the ball we broke with pace and precision and scored two goals as a consequence.
"We are where we expected to be after these games so we are progressing well.
"Marc Wilson pulled up with a hamstring and Phil Bardsley tweaked his groin but I was really pleased with the lads who came in. They were magnificent on the day and I think that shows the strength of the group."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 16NaughtonBooked at 85mins
- 4KaboulBooked at 72mins
- 21Fazio
- 3Rose
- 29CapoueBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAdebayorat 65'minutes
- 38MasonBooked at 69mins
- 17TownsendSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutes
- 23EriksenSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 22Chadli
- 18Kane
Substitutes
- 5Vertonghen
- 9Soldado
- 10Adebayor
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 15Dier
- 19Dembélé
Stoke
- 1BegovicBooked at 24mins
- 2BardsleySubstituted forCameronat 9'minutesBooked at 22mins
- 17Shawcross
- 12WilsonSubstituted forMuniesaat 26'minutes
- 3Pieters
- 15N'Zonzi
- 21Sidwell
- 19Walters
- 27BojanSubstituted forIrelandat 84'minutes
- 13Moses
- 18Diouf
Substitutes
- 5Muniesa
- 7Ireland
- 10Arnautovic
- 16Adam
- 20Cameron
- 25Crouch
- 29Sørensen
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 35,699
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Stoke City 2.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Stephen Ireland (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the red card.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur).
Victor Moses (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Stephen Ireland replaces Bojan.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Stoke City 2. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur).
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur).
Steve Sidwell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.