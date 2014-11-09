Premier League
Tottenham1Stoke2

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Stoke City

By Gary Rose

BBC Sport

Bojan
Bojan's goal was his first for Stoke since joining the club in the summer
  • Bojan scores first goal for Stoke
  • First away win for Potters since August
  • Three defeats in last four league games for Spurs

Stoke moved into the top half of the Premier League table with victory over Tottenham who had Kyle Naughton sent off late on.

Spurs striker Harry Kane had a header saved on his first league start of the season, before Bojan's run and finish gave Stoke the lead.

Jon Walters then fired in a second from Mame Biram Diouf's cross.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pochettino calls for 'mentality change'

Nacer Chadli's second-half volley set-up a tense finish until Naughton was dismissed for a foul on Victor Moses.

This win moved Stoke up to ninth in the table while Tottenham, who have now lost three of their last four league games, drop to 12th.

The defeat spoiled the mood of optimism among the home fans prior to kick-off, brought on by the inclusion of Kane in the first 11.

The England Under-21 striker had only featured from off the bench in the Premier League this season but eight goals in his last eight games in all competitions had convinced Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to give him his first league start under the Argentine.

He almost vindicated his manager's decision within seconds when Chadli ran through the Stoke defence and curled a cross towards the far post for Kane, but his header was held on the line by Asmir Begovic.

That, though, was to be his only significant contribution in the first half, with his under-par Tottenham team-mates struggling to provide him with any service.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane made his first Premier League start of the season for Tottenham after scoring eight goals in his last eight games

Instead, Stoke were fully in control and they took an early lead thanks to a brilliant individual goal by Bojan.

The former Barcelona forward picked up the ball inside his own half, drove through the Tottenham midfield before despatching a low shot from 25 yards beyond the dive of Hugo Lloris.

Mark Hughes's joy at the opener was dampened when he was forced to make two early substitutions as defenders Phil Bardsley and Marc Wilson went off with muscle injuries.

But rather than disrupt their momentum, the changes galvanised Stoke as they went further ahead. Danny Rose's poor clearance was pounced upon and Diouf got away on the right and crossed into the area for the unmarked Walters to drive home.

Tottenham offered nothing in response, and the half-time whistle prompted boos from the home crowd as the players left the field.

They barely improved after the break but Pochettino's side, who scored twice in the second half to beat Aston Villa last week, pulled a goal back when Chadli thumped in a volley from a tight angle as the game entered the closing stages.

That spurred Tottenham on but Naughton was dismissed in the final few minutes for preventing Moses from powering through, handing the initiative back to Stoke as they closed out the game.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes:

"I was really pleased with the manner of the performance. We had a game plan and executed it to the letter. We were always a threat, we had a good shape about us, when we had the ball we broke with pace and precision and scored two goals as a consequence.

"We are where we expected to be after these games so we are progressing well.

"Marc Wilson pulled up with a hamstring and Phil Bardsley tweaked his groin but I was really pleased with the lads who came in. They were magnificent on the day and I think that shows the strength of the group."

Stoke's win was only their second in their last 17 trips to White Hart Lane in all competitions
Tottenham
Tottenham have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League outings

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home20
Away13

