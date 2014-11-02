Cardiff City: Russell Slade says Bluebirds must improve away form

Russell Slade managed Leyton Orient and Yeovil Town before taking over at Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Russell Slade says his side must improve away from home if they are to win promotion.

Cardiff beat Leeds 3-1 to give Slade a third victory from his first four matches in charge.

The Bluebirds are now only three points below the Championship play-off places, but they have not won away in the league this season.

"What we've got to do now is address that away form and pick up a few more points away from home," said Slade.

Cardiff's next two fixtures are on the road, at Bolton on Tuesday 4 November and Birmingham the following Saturday.

Cardiff Striker Kenwyne Jones took off his shirt after scoring against Leeds to reveal a tribute to family members

They could be without top scorer Kenwyne Jones for both matches, who has reportedly has flown home to Trinidad and Tobago following a family tragedy.

Kagisho Dikgacoi will definitely miss both matches because of a knee injury which could rule the South African midfielder out for four months.

Winger Anthony Pilkington is also a doubt for the game at Bolton after he was taken off at half time in the win over Leeds with illness.

Cardiff have won all three of their home matches under Slade, but they lost 1-0 at Millwall in the only away fixture of his tenure to date.

After a poor start to the season under Slade's predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Cardiff's strong form at Cardiff City Stadium has seen them climb up to 11th place in the table.

"It's a great start, particularly at home," said Slade.

"The players put a really good shift in [against Leeds], and particularly in the second half we needed to find a little bit more energy, a little bit more intensity."

Cardiff's next opponents Bolton are currently second from bottom.

Having seen the Bluebirds lose to bottom-side Blackpool before he took charge, Slade knows his side cannot afford to be complacent against Bolton.

"It's a very fine line in this league between winning, drawing and losing," said Slade.

"Birmingham got absolutely 'mullered' 8-0 [by Bournemouth] and they drew against Wolves, who are in great form.

"It just shows you what all teams are capable of on any given day."