Leeds United 3-1 Blackpool

The win over Blackpool was Leeds' first since 20 September

Leeds United secured Neil Redfearn's first win since becoming the club's permanent manager by beating lowly Blackpool at Elland Road.

Liam Cooper's volley from 18 yards broke the deadlock after a fast start by the home side and Soulemanye Doukara completed a team move for the second.

Blackpool, bottom of the table, fell further behind before the break to Mirco Antenucci's deflected shot.

Substitute Nile Ranger headed a consolation as Leeds moved to 15th.

The result will come as a relief to the Yorkshire club who ended a run of eight games without a win but Blackpool now have only one victory from 18 games in all competitions this season.

Recently-appointed manager Lee Clark has one point from three games and his signing of four players in a week appeared to have little impact in the first half as Leeds dominated.

Neil Redfearn took over as the club's permanent head coach after Darko Milanic was sacked last month

Redfearn - who was in caretaker charge earlier in the season before being handed the job permanently - saw his side start with purpose and both Antenucci and Stephen Warnock saw efforts saved by Joe Lewis before Cooper swept home.

His impressive left-footed volley flew into the top corner and was his first goal for the club.

Jamie O'Hara came on for the injured Andre Blackman but the 28-year-old could not make a meaningful impact in his first game for over 12 months.

His new side were two down within 15 minutes of his introduction when Doukara's first-time finish rounded off a superb team move and the points were sealed before the break through Antenucci's deflected strike from 18 yards.

The Italian's fifth goal of the season ensured Blackpool extended their winless run of away games to 10 but Clark remained positive in his approach, introducing Ranger at the interval.

The former Newcastle striker proved a nuisance, heading inches wide moments before touching home his second goal of the season.

Ishmael Miller came close to reducing the deficit further with a crisp strike but Leeds comfortably held on.

Leeds head coach Neil Redfearn:

"I thought we were excellent in the first half, some of the movement and the passing was different class.

"That was as good as I've seen them play. It could have been anything. It wasn't just the pressure, it was good football culminating in three goals.

"The second half was a damp squib but the result was the main thing and that came off the back of a good first half.

"It was a good, important win and I thought we earned it. We never gave Blackpool a chance to settle, the start was excellent and for the first 10 minutes we were like a whirlwind."

Blackpool boss Lee Clark:

"When you're three goals down at half-time it's hard for any players, but to give the players credit we were better in the second half.

"We got them in at half-time, got them regrouped and they did things better. It was too little, too late, but we did the dirty side of the game better, we competed and didn't allow Leeds to dictate the pace of the game.

"We had allowed them to find space in behind us, getting shots and crosses in; we were having to make saves from the first minute.

"My assessment is we need some consistency, know-how and to build a little run of points whether that's draws, wins; we can't be playing well one day and not the next."