Match ends, Leeds United 3, Blackpool 1.
Leeds United 3-1 Blackpool
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United secured Neil Redfearn's first win since becoming the club's permanent manager by beating lowly Blackpool at Elland Road.
Liam Cooper's volley from 18 yards broke the deadlock after a fast start by the home side and Soulemanye Doukara completed a team move for the second.
Blackpool, bottom of the table, fell further behind before the break to Mirco Antenucci's deflected shot.
Substitute Nile Ranger headed a consolation as Leeds moved to 15th.
The result will come as a relief to the Yorkshire club who ended a run of eight games without a win but Blackpool now have only one victory from 18 games in all competitions this season.
Recently-appointed manager Lee Clark has one point from three games and his signing of four players in a week appeared to have little impact in the first half as Leeds dominated.
Redfearn - who was in caretaker charge earlier in the season before being handed the job permanently - saw his side start with purpose and both Antenucci and Stephen Warnock saw efforts saved by Joe Lewis before Cooper swept home.
His impressive left-footed volley flew into the top corner and was his first goal for the club.
Jamie O'Hara came on for the injured Andre Blackman but the 28-year-old could not make a meaningful impact in his first game for over 12 months.
His new side were two down within 15 minutes of his introduction when Doukara's first-time finish rounded off a superb team move and the points were sealed before the break through Antenucci's deflected strike from 18 yards.
The Italian's fifth goal of the season ensured Blackpool extended their winless run of away games to 10 but Clark remained positive in his approach, introducing Ranger at the interval.
The former Newcastle striker proved a nuisance, heading inches wide moments before touching home his second goal of the season.
Ishmael Miller came close to reducing the deficit further with a crisp strike but Leeds comfortably held on.
Leeds head coach Neil Redfearn:
"I thought we were excellent in the first half, some of the movement and the passing was different class.
"That was as good as I've seen them play. It could have been anything. It wasn't just the pressure, it was good football culminating in three goals.
"The second half was a damp squib but the result was the main thing and that came off the back of a good first half.
"It was a good, important win and I thought we earned it. We never gave Blackpool a chance to settle, the start was excellent and for the first 10 minutes we were like a whirlwind."
Blackpool boss Lee Clark:
"When you're three goals down at half-time it's hard for any players, but to give the players credit we were better in the second half.
"We got them in at half-time, got them regrouped and they did things better. It was too little, too late, but we did the dirty side of the game better, we competed and didn't allow Leeds to dictate the pace of the game.
"We had allowed them to find space in behind us, getting shots and crosses in; we were having to make saves from the first minute.
"My assessment is we need some consistency, know-how and to build a little run of points whether that's draws, wins; we can't be playing well one day and not the next."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 2Byram
- 6Pearce
- 32Cooper
- 3Warnock
- 14BianchiSubstituted forTongeat 70'minutes
- 23L CookBooked at 81mins
- 27Mowatt
- 9Oliveira TavaresSubstituted forAustinat 64'minutes
- 29Doukara
- 34AntenucciSubstituted forSharpat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Austin
- 8Sharp
- 12Berardi
- 13Taylor
- 18Tonge
- 24Dawson
- 35Del Fabro
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 32Lenihan
- 2Daniels
- 6Clarke
- 18Dunne
- 25Murphy
- 24LundstramSubstituted forMellisat 69'minutes
- 11OrlandiSubstituted forRangerat 45'minutes
- 4Perkins
- 39BlackmanSubstituted forO'Haraat 17'minutes
- 17Miller
Substitutes
- 7Cywka
- 8Mellis
- 13Zoko
- 14Delfouneso
- 19Ranger
- 21Parish
- 31O'Hara
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 18,698
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Blackpool 1.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Jacob Murphy (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Offside, Blackpool. Jacob Mellis tries a through ball, but Nile Ranger is caught offside.
Offside, Blackpool. Jamie O'Hara tries a through ball, but Nile Ranger is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Billy Sharp replaces Mirco Antenucci.
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Blackpool).
Offside, Leeds United. Jason Pearce tries a through ball, but Souleymane Doukara is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodolph Austin.
Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.
Booking
Lewis Cook (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).
Jacob Mellis (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nile Ranger (Blackpool).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Foul by Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United).
Peter Clarke (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodolph Austin.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Blackpool 1. Nile Ranger (Blackpool) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Murphy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara.
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Hand ball by Nile Ranger (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Michael Tonge replaces Tommaso Bianchi because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Charles Dunne (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jacob Mellis replaces John Lundstram.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Lundstram (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Rodolph Austin replaces Adryan.
Attempt missed. Jamie O'Hara (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Perkins.
Attempt saved. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.