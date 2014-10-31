Hartlepool United sign Nicky Featherstone and Sidney Schmeltz

Nicky Featherstone
Featherstone has also played for Hull, Grimsby, Hereford and Walsall

Hartlepool United have signed Harrogate Town midfielder Nicky Featherstone and former Oldham winger Sidney Schmeltz.

Featherstone, 26, made 29 appearances for Walsall last season and on a week-to-week deal earlier this term, but never played a game for the League One side.

Dutchman Schmeltz, 25, has been training with Hartlepool all week having left the Latics in the summer.

The pair become

They arrive at Victoria Park with the club bottom of the Football League after defeat by Cambridge last weekend and on contracts that have not been specified by the club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired