Hartlepool United sign Nicky Featherstone and Sidney Schmeltz

Featherstone has also played for Hull, Grimsby, Hereford and Walsall

Hartlepool United have signed Harrogate Town midfielder Nicky Featherstone and former Oldham winger Sidney Schmeltz.

Featherstone, 26, made 29 appearances for Walsall last season and on a week-to-week deal earlier this term, but never played a game for the League One side.

Dutchman Schmeltz, 25, has been training with Hartlepool all week having left the Latics in the summer.

They arrive at Victoria Park with the club bottom of the Football League after defeat by Cambridge last weekend and on contracts that have not been specified by the club.