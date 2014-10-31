Thomas Ince tells BBC East Midlands Today he is a little bit surprised to be on loan at Nottingham Forest, but is relishing the move after a "difficult" start to his Hull City career.

The 22-year-old says the chance to work with his former England Under-21 boss and Reds manager Stuart Pearce again is "fantastic".

Ince, the son of former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul, has signed a two-month contract.