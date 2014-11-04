Championship
Millwall2Blackburn2

Millwall 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Ian Holloway and Gary Bowyer
Holloway and Bowyer clashed after Andy Wilkinson was sent off on the hour mark

Millwall boss Ian Holloway was sent to the stands after a furious row with Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer as the 10-man Lions battled back for a draw.

Shane Duffy gave Rovers a half-time lead before Millwall's Andy Wilkinson saw red for a lunge on Ben Marshall, prompting the managers' fracas.

Rudy Gestede extended Rovers' lead when he headed in Tom Cairney's free-kick.

Lee Martin fired in for Millwall before Holloway was dismissed, and Shaun Williams lashed in a late equaliser.

The game's flashpoint came when Holloway took exception to Bowyer's response to Wilkinson's foul on Marshall right in front of the dug-outs.

The on-loan Stoke defender was shown a straight red card as both managers had to be separated by stewards and members of their backroom teams.

The Millwall boss then appeared to mimic Bowyer's reaction to the challenge as the Blackburn manager apparently tried to make peace with Holloway.

As off-field tempers cooled, Gestede's fourth goal in three games looked to have settled the tie.

But soon after Martin turned and shot home from 12 yards at the near post to get Millwall back in the game, Holloway was ordered off by referee Darren Deadman as he continued to protest to the fourth official.

The fired-up Londoners found an unlikely equaliser two minutes from full-time when Williams took aim from 20 yards.

It denied Blackburn the chance to move into the play-off spots, while Millwall stay in 16th.

Millwall boss Ian Holloway:

"I've let myself down because I told my lads I will fine anyone who reacts. But then I said something to the fourth official and he sent me off.

"Then he seemed more worried about where I was than anything else, but I've never been sent off here so I didn't know where I was going.

"I got in the stand but I had to leave because of a yellow card they gave their fella, that was enough for me. So I managed to find my way back down to my office, put the telly on and watched the scores come in with a nice cup of coffee.

"We will be appealing absolutely everything that happened."

Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer:

"It was nothing. Just two teams desperate to win, a lot of passion, and nothing more than that.

"I thought the red was harsh - I thought it was a foul but thought it was harsh. I don't know what Ian thought.

"We are a young group but we have to learn to control a game when we are 2-0 up and they are a man down, and we will learn from it."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 29WilkinsonBooked at 61mins
  • 3Shittu
  • 16Beevers
  • 14Briggs
  • 15UpsonSubstituted forGregoryat 60'minutes
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 88mins
  • 11Woolford
  • 27McDonaldSubstituted forDunneat 64'minutes
  • 7Martin
  • 19FullerBooked at 72minsSubstituted forGueyeat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dunne
  • 9Gregory
  • 17Webster
  • 18Gueye
  • 21Ranegie
  • 30Chaplow
  • 41King

Blackburn

  • 30Steele
  • 15Baptiste
  • 5Hanley
  • 22Duffy
  • 14OlssonBooked at 83mins
  • 10Cairney
  • 25Tunnicliffe
  • 29Evans
  • 12MarshallSubstituted forConwayat 81'minutes
  • 11RhodesSubstituted forVarneyat 87'minutes
  • 39Gestede

Substitutes

  • 2Henley
  • 4Kilgallon
  • 8Dunn
  • 13Eastwood
  • 16Varney
  • 19Taylor
  • 32Conway
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
8,250

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 2, Blackburn Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Blackburn Rovers 2.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Grant Hanley tries a through ball, but Luke Varney is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mark Beevers.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Tunnicliffe (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Tunnicliffe (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 2, Blackburn Rovers 2. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Shaun Williams (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).

Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Luke Varney replaces Jordan Rhodes.

Foul by Lee Martin (Millwall).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Dunne (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Ben Marshall.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Magaye Gueye replaces Ricardo Fuller because of an injury.

Booking

Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 1, Blackburn Rovers 2. Lee Martin (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Fuller.

Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Alan Dunne.

Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mark Beevers (Millwall) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).

Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Alan Dunne replaces Scott McDonald.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Andy Wilkinson (Millwall) is shown the red card.

