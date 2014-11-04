Millwall 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Holloway and Bowyer clashed after Andy Wilkinson was sent off on the hour mark

Millwall boss Ian Holloway was sent to the stands after a furious row with Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer as the 10-man Lions battled back for a draw.

Shane Duffy gave Rovers a half-time lead before Millwall's Andy Wilkinson saw red for a lunge on Ben Marshall, prompting the managers' fracas.

Rudy Gestede extended Rovers' lead when he headed in Tom Cairney's free-kick.

Lee Martin fired in for Millwall before Holloway was dismissed, and Shaun Williams lashed in a late equaliser.

The game's flashpoint came when Holloway took exception to Bowyer's response to Wilkinson's foul on Marshall right in front of the dug-outs.

The on-loan Stoke defender was shown a straight red card as both managers had to be separated by stewards and members of their backroom teams.

The Millwall boss then appeared to mimic Bowyer's reaction to the challenge as the Blackburn manager apparently tried to make peace with Holloway.

As off-field tempers cooled, Gestede's fourth goal in three games looked to have settled the tie.

But soon after Martin turned and shot home from 12 yards at the near post to get Millwall back in the game, Holloway was ordered off by referee Darren Deadman as he continued to protest to the fourth official.

The fired-up Londoners found an unlikely equaliser two minutes from full-time when Williams took aim from 20 yards.

It denied Blackburn the chance to move into the play-off spots, while Millwall stay in 16th.

Millwall boss Ian Holloway:

"I've let myself down because I told my lads I will fine anyone who reacts. But then I said something to the fourth official and he sent me off.

"Then he seemed more worried about where I was than anything else, but I've never been sent off here so I didn't know where I was going.

"I got in the stand but I had to leave because of a yellow card they gave their fella, that was enough for me. So I managed to find my way back down to my office, put the telly on and watched the scores come in with a nice cup of coffee.

"We will be appealing absolutely everything that happened."

Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer:

"It was nothing. Just two teams desperate to win, a lot of passion, and nothing more than that.

"I thought the red was harsh - I thought it was a foul but thought it was harsh. I don't know what Ian thought.

"We are a young group but we have to learn to control a game when we are 2-0 up and they are a man down, and we will learn from it."