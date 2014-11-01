Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, Livingston 2.
Annan Athletic 3-2 Livingston
Two goals from Peter Weatherson helped Annan claim a shock win over Livingston in the Scottish Cup.
Keaghan Jacobs fired the visitors in front after 12 minutes but Weatherson levelled with a stunning free-kick.
The striker then headed in from David Hopkirk's cross and then set up Stuart McColm to slot home.
Danny Mullen pulled one back following a goalmouth scramble late on and Hopkirk hit the crossbar in a frantic finale at Galabank.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 3Chisholm
- 2BlackBooked at 87mins
- 5Watson
- 4McNiff
- 8Logan
- 6Sloan
- 7Flynn
- 11McColm
- 10HopkirkBooked at 78mins
- 9WeathersonSubstituted forToddat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 12Brannan
- 14Davidson
- 15McStay
- 16Todd
- 17Omar
- 18Wood
- 21Murray
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 2Sives
- 5Fordyce
- 4MensingSubstituted forMullenat 64'minutes
- 3TalbotBooked at 90mins
- 7JacobsSubstituted forMcKennaat 64'minutes
- 6Jacobs
- 8O'Brien
- 11HippolyteSubstituted forRobertsonat 73'minutes
- 18White
- 19Glen
Substitutes
- 10Robertson
- 14Gallagher
- 16Beaumont
- 17McKenna
- 20Mullen
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 560
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, Livingston 2.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).
Jason Talbot (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burton O'Brien (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stuart McColm.
Booking
Steven Black (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josh Todd (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Jason Talbot (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Livingston 2. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Josh Todd replaces Peter Weatherson.
Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Sives (Livingston).
Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Livingston).
Booking
David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Craig Sives (Livingston) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Steven Black.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Steven Black.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. David Robertson replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Sives (Livingston).
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Glen (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Michael McKenna replaces Keaghan Jacobs.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mullen replaces Simon Mensing.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic).