Annan Athletic 3-2 Livingston

Two goals from Peter Weatherson helped Annan claim a shock win over Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

Keaghan Jacobs fired the visitors in front after 12 minutes but Weatherson levelled with a stunning free-kick.

The striker then headed in from David Hopkirk's cross and then set up Stuart McColm to slot home.

Danny Mullen pulled one back following a goalmouth scramble late on and Hopkirk hit the crossbar in a frantic finale at Galabank.